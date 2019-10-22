Magical lands Qipco champion states at Ascot

By DEJA VU

Magical (Donnacha O'Brien, evens), has been dubbed as “the ultimate racehorse,” which means there are many such thoroughbreds now in that category.

Racing has blossomed with talent just recently. Magical has a perfect name as well, especially following a smooth justification in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The four-year-old daughter of Galileo was fifth in the Prix de l'Arc, two weeks back, but this time around, tip-topped ten furlongs with relative ease, by 3/4's of a length from Addeybb.

Next on this year's menu, might be a tilt at the Breeder's Cup, depending on recovery, mentally and physically.

FAVOURITE MARE

O'Brien said of his favourite mare: “Every morning she wakes up with a totally clean sheet, never holds offense to anybody even if they upset her previously.

She just takes it on the chin and asks 'what do you want me to do today?” The one thing that is certain, Magical loves her career.

Donnacha also won the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup on Kew Gardens. Ryan Moore had to ride Ten Sovereigns in Australia, which is why Donnacha deputised, superbly. However, there was no joy for Ten Sovereigns.

He finished last in the Everest. It was Yes Yes Yes, trained by Chris Waller of Winx fame, who took the $14 million race at Randwick.

VETERAN JOCKEY

Ridden by veteran jockey, Glen Boss, he can be remembered for securing three Melbourne Cups on Makybe Diva. Yes Yes Yes smashed the track record. Japanese raider, Mel De Glace (Damien Lane, 7-1), arrived quite late to win the Caulfield Cup, giving Japan its second strike after Admire Rakti in 2014.

Vow to Declare was second, with Mirage Dancer and Constantinople, a little further behind. The Melbourne Spring Festival is very popular for all.