Trainer Willie Mullins and jockey, Paul Townend, were insanely punching the Magners Gold Blue Riband Cup at Cheltenham on Friday, with a decisive blow from Al Boum Photo, 10-3.

Al Boum Photo's Irish trainer Willie Mullins celebrates after winning the Gold Cup race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP

Imagine the duo actually landed a treble together, with Mullins inching forward with a quartet.

Best Mate, who won three of jump racing’s definitive events between 2002 and 2004, was the last horse to plunder back-to-back Gold Cups.

Jockey Paul Townend kisses the trophy after riding Al Boum Photo to win the Gold Cup race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP

Only six horses in the history of the great old race had done it, and now Al Boum Photo extends that magnificent list to seven, joining Easter Hero, Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and L’Escargot as the others to have retained their crown.

Willie also cropped overall top Festival trainer, brazenly setting Gordon Elliot and Nicky Henderson aside. For Paul Townend, it was just heaven on earth as he was awarded the Ruby Walsh leading rider award, from Barry Geraghty. Paul's display on Al Boum Photo was astonishing.

Jockey Paul Townend poses with his horse Al Boum Photo after winning the Gold Cup race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP

He also won it in 2019 on the same horse. Elegant Escape and Bristol De Mai began their campaign ahead, while Al Boum Photo dished up some notorious blunders mid-field, over the 3.2 mile journey.

But they did nothing to deter his determination. A pedestrian pace down the back stretch caused Paul to take the initiative quite quickly, sharing a lead alongside Santini, with five more to jump. Lostintranslation (Robbie Power 10-1), thought there might be some hope, although they never managed to grind out enough speed in the straight.

Al Boum Photo's owners pose with the trophy after winning the Gold Cup race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP

Presenting Percy crashed as he was about to make a move. Real Steel then arrived on the scene assuming he might have a stab.

This shows how the race unfolded. Lostintranslation ran out of gas, luckily catching third spot. Monalee and Delta Work followed on. Santini (Nico de Boinville 5-1), actually gave the best performance volleying away to be crunched by only a neck at the wire by Al Boum Photo. Clan Des Obeaux finished eighth, Bristol de Mai ninth, Willie suggested that Al Boum Photo would now be aimed at the Punchestown festival, depending upon how he recovers.

Jockeys ride their horses the Gold Cup race on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, south-west England, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP