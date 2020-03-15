Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup loses none of its lustre
Sunday March 15 2020
Trainer Willie Mullins and jockey, Paul Townend, were insanely punching the Magners Gold Blue Riband Cup at Cheltenham on Friday, with a decisive blow from Al Boum Photo, 10-3.
Imagine the duo actually landed a treble together, with Mullins inching forward with a quartet.
Best Mate, who won three of jump racing’s definitive events between 2002 and 2004, was the last horse to plunder back-to-back Gold Cups.
Only six horses in the history of the great old race had done it, and now Al Boum Photo extends that magnificent list to seven, joining Easter Hero, Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and L’Escargot as the others to have retained their crown.
Willie also cropped overall top Festival trainer, brazenly setting Gordon Elliot and Nicky Henderson aside. For Paul Townend, it was just heaven on earth as he was awarded the Ruby Walsh leading rider award, from Barry Geraghty. Paul's display on Al Boum Photo was astonishing.
He also won it in 2019 on the same horse. Elegant Escape and Bristol De Mai began their campaign ahead, while Al Boum Photo dished up some notorious blunders mid-field, over the 3.2 mile journey.
But they did nothing to deter his determination. A pedestrian pace down the back stretch caused Paul to take the initiative quite quickly, sharing a lead alongside Santini, with five more to jump. Lostintranslation (Robbie Power 10-1), thought there might be some hope, although they never managed to grind out enough speed in the straight.
Presenting Percy crashed as he was about to make a move. Real Steel then arrived on the scene assuming he might have a stab.
This shows how the race unfolded. Lostintranslation ran out of gas, luckily catching third spot. Monalee and Delta Work followed on. Santini (Nico de Boinville 5-1), actually gave the best performance volleying away to be crunched by only a neck at the wire by Al Boum Photo. Clan Des Obeaux finished eighth, Bristol de Mai ninth, Willie suggested that Al Boum Photo would now be aimed at the Punchestown festival, depending upon how he recovers.
Owners Joe and Marie Donnelly were really dapper as it was their second Gold Cup success. Bookies are already tempting providence for Al Boum Photo, giving odds of 5-1 to emulate Best Mate in 2021. There is no talk of him entering the Grand National in April, if it goes ahead. There are obvious concerns.