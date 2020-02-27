Former Malkia Striker skipper harbours Olympics dreams

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Veteran middle blocker Brackcides Agala believes all is not lost as she strives to make her Olympic dream a reality during the next month’s second phase of beach volleyball qualifiers to be held at the Jabi Lake Beach in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event, which is set for March 4 to 8, will feature Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Kenya and hosts Nigeria.

Agala said she has not graced the Olympic Games as an indoor volleyball player and hopes to play in the event as beach player if not, then as a coach in future assignments.

“Well it’s every player's wish to participate in the Olympics. I’m happy that our national team, Malkia Strikers will be part of the bonanza this year after a 16-year hiatus and it’s unfortunate I won’t be part of the team, but I wish them well.

However, I haven’t given up on the Olympics dream just yet and that’s why I’m putting my best foot forward in training here at the Flamingo Beach Hotel in Mombasa to see to it that we qualify for the third and final stage,” said Agala, the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation Most Valuable Player.

“I’m aware it’s not going to be easy during the second round qualifiers, but we want to be among the top two nations that will proceed to the next stage. The urge to compete in the Olympic Games is pushing us to go out of our way. The progress from indoor to outdoor has been amazing, but I must say the rules and the technical part of the sport are totally different, but I’m embracing it," she added.

Agala, who is pairing with regular Gaudencia Makokha, made her debut during the first round qualifiers held in Dar es salaam last month.

Kenya qualified for the second round having finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda during the first round of qualifiers.

Enroute to qualifying for the second phase, the pair of Makokha and Agala beat Rwanda’s Team Two of Judith Hakizimana and Seraphine Mukantembara 2-1 (22-20,18-21, 15-8), while the duo of Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya lost 2-0 (21-16, 21-18) to Rwanda’s Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero.

Makokha and Agala then silenced Tanzania’s Team Two of Kulwa Asedy and Nasra Msuya 2-0 (21-7, 21-4), before seeing off Uganda ‘s pair of Kauthar Kagoya and Juania Nabbuto 2-0 (21-7,22-20) as Kasisi and Wavinya won against Uganda Team Two of Sadat Nnungi and Peace Busingye 2-1(17-21,21-9,15-7).

The results saw Kenya finish second behind Rwanda with 19 points to qualify for the second round.

Rwanda amassed 24 points, while Uganda and Tanzania finished third and fourth with 13 and six points respectively.

Other pairs undergoing training under the stewardship of Sammy Mulinge are the duo of captain Kasisi and Wavinya and newcomers Maureen Wekesa and Veronica Adhiambo.