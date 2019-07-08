Malkia Strikers in Group of Death

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, will renew rivalry with Cameroon at the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Africa Cup of Nations after both teams were placed in Pool 'B' during the draws conducted at a Cairo hotel on Monday evening.

Only seven teams confirmed their participation after DR Congo and Lesotho after they failed to beat CAVB's deadline for registration, today's technical meeting where the pooling was done.

The seven are: hosts Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria, Botswana, Kenya and Morocco

The Malkia Strikers, who lost 1-3 to Cameroon in the final of the 2017 edition in Yaounde, will open their campaign against traditional rivals Algeria on Tuesday before taking on the vastly improved Botswana a day later.

Shaileen Ramdoo's charges will then complete their Pool 'B' games with a tie against defending champions Cameroon on Thursday.

Egypt are in Pool 'A' alongside Morocco and Senegal.

Pool A

Egypt

Morocco

Senegal

Pool B

Cameroon

Kenya

Algeria