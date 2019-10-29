Malkia Strikers, Pipeline suffer Atuka injury blow

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Malkia Strikers and Kenya Pipeline will miss the services of middle blocker Trizah Atuka who has been ruled out of action with a long term injury.

Atuka picked a nasty knee injury during their match against KCB in the Nandi County Open Tournament in Kapsabet last Saturday.

Atuka, who had guided Pipeline to take the first set against the bankers and were in comfortable lead in the second set, had attacked a ball six before colliding with KCB's Lorine Chebet. The Oilers lost the match 3-2.

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan report showed the Pipeline captain had ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PLC) and is now set to undergo surgery at the weekend.

On the courts, it is Kenya Pipeline who will first feel Atuka’s absence ahead of the November 22-24 Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This is not the first time the Mukumu girls alumni will miss the season finale, the 2017 Africa best blocker missed last year's event as she had undergone surgery for the stomach before she returned to the courts early this year to lead her team to a bronze medal in the Africa Club Championships in Cairo.

Atuka will also miss the crucial Olympics qualifiers set for January 4-9 in Cameroon where Malkia Strikers are bidding for a return to the Summer Games after a 16-year hiatus.

HURT

Depending on her recovery path, the 27-year-old could make it for the Tokyo Olympics should Kenya qualify.

She will also not feature for Pipeline during the next year's club championship where the team is guaranteed of a place by virtue of finishing third in this year's event.

"It hurts that I will miss three important events but what even pains me more is the fact that I put in a lot of sacrifice and hard work after my first surgery to be back and now this,” Atuka told Nation Sport.

“To my club members, I wish them all the best ahead of the play-offs and future assignments as well as my fellow national team players. It’s every player's wish to compete in the Olympics and I pray that Kenya qualify. I will be back stronger and better.”

At the club level, Pipeline will now rely on fast-rising Gladys Ekaru, Tebla Simiyu, Valentine Jepkoech and Ruth Jepngetich to do duty in the middle position.

Pipeline team manager Kassuja Onyonyi said it was blow to the club.

“Atuka is a gem. She is a top notch captain. She hates to lose and let’s just say she will be the missing piece for a while but we wish her well. I’m optimistic the remaining players will stand and be counted going forward,” Onyonyi said.

“The Kenya Pipeline management at large we will walk with her through the journey and I know she will be back before we know it.”