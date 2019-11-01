Malkia Strikers ace dumps KCB for Prisons

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Upcoming middle blocker Lorine Chebet has moved back to Kenya Prisons from Kenya Commercial Bank women’s team ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs set for November 22-24 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Chebet, who was part of the national team that featured in the FIVB World Cup in Japan in September, had signed a two-year deal with the bankers mid this year.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi confirmed the former Kwanthanze Secondary School player has received her calling letter and will start training at the Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru.

“We will not have her services during the play-offs maybe until next year and we want to wish her well in the training," said Mavisi.

KCB team manager Moses Kimani said they have not seen the player since the team began training on Tuesday ahead of the play-offs.

Kimani said if indeed Chebet has shifted back to Prisons then they will have to wait for the official communication.

“The coaches will know what to do in that position. Chebet has been partnering well with Violet (Makuto) and I believe there are other good players that can fill in the position,” said Kimani.

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline resumed training on Wednesday ahead of the play-offs as they seek to reclaim the title they lost to Prisons last year.