Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok makes a return to KCB

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Malkia Strikers coaches Paul Bitok and Japheth Munala will once again extend their partnership at the KCB women’s team after Bitok was named the club's technical director ahead of the 2020 Kenya Volleyball Federation season.

Bitok is Malkia Strikers' head coach while Munala is the first assistant with Josp Barasa of Kenya Prisons serving as the second assistant.

Bitok, a former KCB player and coach, returns to the club after a 10-year stint in Rwanda.

“We had an excellent run in 2019. We believe the new line-up sets us up for greater performance in 2020 and beyond,” KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Odhiambo, who doubles up as the club’s patron, said in a statement.

“We are glad to have Bitok on board, his immense experience is key in our quest to challenge for local and continental honours,” said Odhiambo.

The bankers will be seeking to better their performance during next year’s African Clubs Championship after finishing a distant ninth during this year’s event in Egypt.

Related Stories KCB break the bank for Malkia Strikers stars

Advertisement

'PROFESSIONALISE CLUBS'

Bitok welcomed the move saying his goal was to professionalise the club.

“We want to match up to North Africans clubs like Zamalek or Al Ahly SC just but to name a few clubs that have made the sport a career for players. We have started the journey if the recent signing spree is anything to go by and although it might take long, it will surely come to pass,” said Bitok.

“The move is also geared towards challenging other clubs to follow suit where the players will train full time. While we will be out to challenge for the local title the next season, our focus is to finish among the top three during the Clubs Championship. I’m aware it will be tough but it can be done.”

KCB, who finished second behind champions Kenya Prisons in the KVF national playoffs last month, booked an automatic ticket to the clubs event and they will be joined by Kenya Pipeline.

Pipeline finished third in the local league but will grace the event by virtue of having won bronze in continental club event earlier in the year in Egypt.

At the same time, KCB have signed youngsters Sandui Chepkemoi (libero) and Emmaculate Masoki (setter) both from Kwanthanze Secondary School.

The rookies join Kenya internationals Sharon Chepchumba (left attacker) and Edith Wisa (centre blocker) who were also signed from Pipeline and Prisons this month.