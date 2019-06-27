Malkia Strikers cry out for allowances from Games qualifiers

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim has challenged the government to treat all national teams equally as they step up preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations slated for July 7-15 in Cairo, Egypt.

The national women’s volleyball team, fresh from qualifying for the 2019 African Games, has been training at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium for over a month in preparation for the continental championship. However, they have not been paid their allowances from the Zone Five Africa Games qualifiers amid empty promises from the government.

With the team set to jet out on July 5, Moim has called on the government to accord them similar treatment as the national football team, Harambee Stars, who are in Cairo for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have been training hard but we feel neglected. Harambee Stars were given good allowances and even camped in France. We have qualified for the World Cup, African Games and now we are heading for the Cup of Nations,” Moim told Nation Sport.

“Our allowances have not yet been paid which affects our morale. It’s very unfair that no government official even hands over the flag to us when we go for international competitions. Why can’t volleyball be given same support as other teams?,” posed a visibly exasperated Moim.

“We are determined to go for gold in Cairo but we need to be supported,” she added.

Related Stories Wacu out as Malkia Strikers continue preps for Cup of Nations

Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo cut a dejected figure over the inadequate preparations even as he gears up for his first assignment as head coach of Kenya.

“Our opponents Cameroon went to Poland for friendly matches while we have been training throughout. Friendlies are of more benefit to the team because they give you different game situations. We have been playing against some men teams but that’s not enough,” said Ramdoo.

“If we had the finances, I would have used my network to organize for some. It’s not a must that we go out of the country. I chose to come to Kenya because there is big potential to be among the top eight in the world. But to get there, we have to invest in this team,” underlined Ramdoo, who will be assisted by Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa.

Meanwhile, Ramdoo will be without award winning setter Jane Wacu in Cairo.

Wacu, who plies her trade with Anse Royale in Seychelles, has not yet reported to camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where the team has been training for over a month in preparation for the continental championship.

Wacu fell out with Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo after the setter skipped some training sessions and returned to Seychelles after the Zone V Africa Games qualifiers held in Uganda last month.

In her absence, Ramdoo will rely on the experienced Janet Wanja and the youthful duo of Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons) and Esther Mutinda (Kenya Pipeline) in the setting department.