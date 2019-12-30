Malkia Strikers dealt Chepchumba injury scare

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The national women volleyball team Sunday were dealt a major blow after Sharon Chepchumba twisted her ankle during a training session at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Malkia Strikers, as they are fondly referred to, are preparing for the Africa Olympic Games qualifiers slated for January 5 to 9 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Chepchumba, 21, has emerged as a key player for Malkia Strikers this year having starred in the African Games where Kenya bagged gold and at the World Cup where she was Kenya’s top scorer with 102 points.

Head coach Paul Bitok revealed that the medical team is working around the clock to have Chepchumba fit before he names his final squad of 14 on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate because of the timing. We are just a week away from the competition but the medical team is keen on having her back in three or five days,” Bitok told Nation Sport. “We hope to have her fit before we travel because she is an important player. Her contribution in attack is key to our system so we are crossing our fingers.”

With Chepchumba injured, Bitok could be tempted to explore the option of playing Jemimah Siang’u at opposite or recall Violet Makuto from middle blocker to her natural position. Left-handed Immaculate Chemutai is another reliable option.

“We have many options so there is no cause for alarm. As a coach you always want to approach such a crucial tournament with a full-strength side but we are prepared for anything,” he said in mitigation.