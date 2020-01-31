Malkia Strikers draw Brazil, Japan in Olympics

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenya will hosts Japan, two-time Olympic gold medallists Brazil, European champions Serbia, Korea and Dominican Republic in Group A of the Tokyo Olympics which is set to run from July 24 to August 9 this year.

Kenya qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games earlier this month in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Kenya, who are making a return to the Summer Games after a 16-year hiatus, will battle for the top two slots which will guarantee them of a place on the semi-finals.

World champions and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists China headline Group B which also features USA, Russia, Italy, Argentina and Turkey.

Women Pools

Pool A: Japan- Serbia- Brazil- Korea- Dominican Republic- Kenya

Advertisement

Pool B: China- USA- Russia- Italy- Argentina- Turkey

Men Pools

Pool A: Japan- Poland- Italy- Canada- Iran- Venezuela

Pool B: Brazil. USA- Russia- Argentina- France- Tunisia