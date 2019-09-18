Malkia Strikers fall to Brazil in Japan

It was Kenya's fourth loss at the ongoing tourney and they will hope for better fortunes against Argentina on Thursday.

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers will have to wait for their first win at the ongoing FIVB World Cup in Japan after going down in straight sets of 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 to Brazil in their fourth match on Wednesday in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Skipper Mercy Moim and Sharon Chepchumba were Kenya highest highest scorers returning nine and eight points respectively.

The South Americans were led by Mara Ferreira Leao (12) and Amanda Francisco (12).

