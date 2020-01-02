Malkia Strikers head to Cameroon for Olympic qualifiers

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The national women's volleyball team will on Friday jet out to Cameroon for the upcoming 2020 Africa Olympic qualifiers.

Malkia Strikers will battle Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon and Botswana for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the Tokyo Olympics slated for July 24 to August 9.

The squad of 14 will leave aboard an 8am Kenya Airways flight and are expected to touch down in Douala before connecting to Cameroon's capital, Yaounde.

Head coach Paul Bitok is confident his charges can end the 16-year wait for an appearance at the Olympics. Kenya last played at the Olympics in 2004 in Greece, Athens.

"We have had good preparations and the girls are now at 70 percent which is really impressive given that we have had little time to train," Bitok told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"The government has also supported us adequately and this has really boosted the morale of the girls. They are motivated to write history in their careers since none of them has played at the Olympics" he added.

Sharon Chepchumba, who picked an ankle injury in training last Sunday, passed a late fitness test to travel with the team and Bitok admits it's a huge plus for the team.

"Chepchumba is a special player because she is just not good on court, but also in boosting the morale of her teammates.

"She has a unique character and we are happy that she trained with the team today (Thursday). We are still monitoring her closely and we hope to have her fully fit for the first game," said Bitok.

Kenya serve off their campaign on Sunday against Egypt before taking on rivals Cameroon on Tuesday.

SQUAD

Setters: Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka

Middle blockers: Edith Wisa, Gladys Ekaru, Joan Chelagat, Violet Makuto

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim, Jemimah Siang'u, Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi

Opposites: Emmaculate Chemtai, Sharon Chepchumba

TECHNICAL BENCH

Team Manager: David Kilundo

Head coach: Paul Bitok

Assistant coaches: Japheth Munala, Josp Barasa

Physiotherapist: Sarah Karongo