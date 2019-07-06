Malkia Strikers in Egypt ahead of Cup of Nations

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

The national women’s volleyball team has pitched camp in Cairo ahead of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Africa Cup of Nations.

The Malkia Strikers, who checked into the Egyptian capital on Friday, will be looking to reclaim the continental title after losing 3-1 to Cameroon in the final played in the 2017 edition held in Yaoundé.

It will be the first assignment for Italian Shaileen Ramdoo, who was seconded to Kenya by the world volleyball governing body, FIVB, in May as head coach.

He will be assisted by Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa. The Italian was with the team in Uganda for the African Games Zone V qualifiers but Munala was still in charge.

Ramdoo has named Kenya Pipeline youngster Gladys Ekaru in his travelling squad of 14 players. Ekaru will contend for a place in the first six with veterans Brackcides Agala, who is back from maternity leave, Trizah Atuka and Edith Wisa.

"We are getting used to the heat which is fine but other than that we are trying to pick up and tune so that individually as players we get better as the team work was mainly done last week," Ramdoo said yesterday after their second training session in Giza, Egypt.

"We have now to get the speed for the next two days and get into our full rhythm for the first match. The first game is always a first game however the competition we have to be ready."

WACU RETURNS

Award-winning setter Jane Wacu also made the trip as a late inclusion after linking up with the team from her Seychelles base last week.

Wacu had allegedly fallen out with Ramdoo after she skipped some training sessions and returned to Seychelles after the Zone V Africa Games qualifiers held in Uganda last month.

The Anse Royale setter was picked ahead of Joy Lusenaka of Kenya Prisons.

“We have picked the most aggressive 14 because we want to compete. We expect stiff competition from Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon and Morocco but countries like Botswana have shown they can be dark horses. The objective is to win and use it as preparation for other tournaments,” Ramdoo offered in an interview with Nation Sport last week.

“There has to be young players since we are in a transition phase. It’s important that we don’t skip this step since our rivals have done it successfully,” added Ramdoo, who has set his sights on the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The technical meeting will be held on Monday to decide the pooling after which the tournament will serve off on Tuesday.

Squad

Setters: Janet Wanja, Jane Wacu

Middle blockers: Trizah Atuka, Edith Wisa, Gladys Ekaru, Brackcides Agala

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Sharon Chepchumba, Leonida Kasaya