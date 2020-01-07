Malkia Strikers on the brink of Olympic return

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Kenya coach Paul Bitok on Tuesday delivered a tactical masterclass here at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena, as Malkia Strikers edged Cameroon 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-21,23-25, 15-11) at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Every player stepped on court as Kenya came out victorious in a nervy five-set thriller at the fully packed Paposy Arena.

The win takes Kenya’s tally to eight points and victory against lowly Nigeria will see the nine-time African champions return to the Olympics after 16 years regardless of the result between Egypt and Cameroon on Wednesday.

Cameroon have seven points and can only qualify if Kenya fail to pick maximum points against bottom-placed Nigeria on Thursday.

more to follow...