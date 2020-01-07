alexa Malkia Strikers on the brink of Olympic return - Daily Nation
Malkia Strikers on the brink of Olympic return

Tuesday January 7 2020

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Olympics qualifier against Cameroon at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde on January 7, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their Olympics qualifier against Cameroon at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde on January 7, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Cameroon have seven points and can only qualify if Kenya fail to pick maximum points against bottom-placed Nigeria on Thursday.
SAMUEL GACHARIRA
By SAMUEL GACHARIRA
IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Kenya coach Paul Bitok on Tuesday delivered a tactical masterclass here at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena, as Malkia Strikers edged Cameroon 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-21,23-25, 15-11) at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Every player stepped on court as Kenya came out victorious in a nervy five-set thriller at the fully packed Paposy Arena.

The win takes Kenya’s tally to eight points and victory against lowly Nigeria will see the nine-time African champions return to the Olympics after 16 years regardless of the result between Egypt and Cameroon on Wednesday.

Cameroon have seven points and can only qualify if Kenya fail to pick maximum points against bottom-placed Nigeria on Thursday.

