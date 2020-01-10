Malkia Strikers prepare to come back home

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Malkia Strikers arrived at the Yaoundé International Airport on Friday morning ahead of their 2.45pm (EAT) flight back to Kenya.

The team looked in high spirits following Thursday's exploits that saw them seal their return to the Olympics after a 3-0 (25-15,25-21,24-12) win over Nigeria at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

The nine-time African champions amassed 11 points for four matches, one ahead of hosts Cameroon.

Kenya's Gladys Ekaru arrive at the Yaounde International Airport on January 10, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA |

Kenya's Violet Makuto arrive at the Yaounde International Airport on January 10, 2020. PHOTO | SAMUEL GACHARIRA |

Egypt came third with six points, Nigeria was fourth with three points while Botswana was last without a point.

Advertisement

They are expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 6.45pm

World volleyball governing body (FIVB) President Ary Graca led the congratulatory messages to Kenya for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics slated for July 24 to August 9.

Acting National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku said the girls had done Kenya proud and promised to support them in the preparations for the Summer Games.

“It’s been a journey and as NOC-K we are really proud of this team. We have walked with them since they started training at Kasarani and everything we’ve done for them is worth it.