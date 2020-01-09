Malkia Strikers qualify for Olympics - what they said

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Moments after Kenya's women volleyball team, “Malkia Strikers” qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics thanks to a 3-0 (25-15,25-21,24-12) win over Nigeria in their last match of the African Olympic qualifiers in Cameroon on Thursday, Kenyans took to social media to congratulate the team.

Here, Nation Sport samples some of the messages as Kenyans celebrated Malkia Strikers' return to the Olympics after a 16-year hiatus.

"Congratulations #MalkiaStrikers for qualifying for the 2020 Japan Olympics. Your hardwork, wit, talent, skill, and determination has earned you the honours. We look forward to more of the same at the Olympic Games. Hongera!" Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Twitter

"Celebrating Malkia Strikers' qualification for the #TokyoOlympics2020.Having exhibited unmatched skill& exceptional team spirit, there's no doubt that they will excel in Tokyo! Preparations to fully facilitate #TeamKenya for the Olympics are well underway #TwendeKazi @NOC_Kenya." - Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed

"Congratulations to Malkia Strikers for making Kenya proud by qualifying for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo Japan. We now have three team sports at the Olympics as you join rugby sevens men and women’s teams. As a government we left the qualification process to your federation and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya. Once you have qualified you are now our responsibility. We will ensure that you get the best preparation before the Olympic Games so that we go to compete on an equal footing with the other teams. Enjoy the win and lets plan early as soon as you land back home. Hongera Malkia Strikers, karibu Tokyo 2020!!!" - Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia

"Well done #MalkiaStrikers on the qualification for the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo after beating Nigeria in the final women's volleyball qualifying match. You have shown us that with determination and dedication everything is possible. Congratulations." - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Related Stories Malkia Strikers seal Tokyo Olympics ticket

Advertisement

"Glory be to God almighty. Thank you Malkia Strikers for the great achievement." - Kenya Volleyball Federation Chairman Waithaka Kioni

"Praise be to God-Hongera Malkia Strikers." - KVF 1st vice chairman Charles Nyaberi

"Job well done-congratulation Malkia Strikers." - KVF technical director and former national team coach David Lung’aho

"Dancing all the way to Tokyo... #MalkiaStrikers are through to 2020 Olympic Games after beating Nigeria three sets to nil (25-15,25-21,25-12) in their final qualifying match. Well done ladies. You have done us proud." - Journalist Carol Radull on Twitter