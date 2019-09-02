By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

African Games women's volleyball champions, Malkia Strikers from Kenya, have shifted their focus to 2019 World Cup matches, and 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

At the same time, the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has confirmed Paul Bitok as the team's head coach.

And Bitok has bolstered his team by calling up two more players - Kenya Commercial Bank centre Lorine Chebet and Kenya Prisons libero Elizabeth Wanyama - ahead of the September 14-29 World Cup slated for Japan.

The team will also play in African qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in January next year. Kenya has not qualified for the Olympic Games since 2004.

“We do not have time to try out new players or change the system since we only have a few days before leaving for Japan,” Bitok said on Monday.

“It would have been my wish to do so had I taken over the team much earlier, but I will go with the current blend of youth and experience.”

Advertisement ​

Bitok again thanked her players for showing commitment, self-discipline and selflessness to retain the African title.

“I took over the team two weeks before the African Games and what happened is a clear manifestation of what unity can bring,” explained Bitok, adding that they team will break for two days before regrouping for the World Cup.

Bitok was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi upon arrival with his team from Rabat, Morocco where they beat Cameroon in 3-1 sets to retain the African Games title.

Also to arrive were lawn tennis, wrestling, weightlifting, archery and handball teams. The second batch of Team Kenya athletes, including runners and team officials, will jet back Wednesday afternoon.

At hand to receive the team were Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia and KVF president Waithaka Kioni.

Kioni said he was happy that the government has approved the federation’s budget for the World Cup. KVF had request for Sh10 million for the team’s campaign in the World Cup.

After the African Games, captain Mercy Moim said the team’s next target is to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “It’s every athlete’s dream to reach that stage. I want it and my colleagues also want it. We are inspired to do well,” said Moim. But amidst the song and dance were complaints from the teams, most of which have not been paid their local and overseas allowances.

Amina put up a brave face saying that with the Sports Fund in place, her ministry now has the resources to fund national teams.

“The Sports Fund has now happened and for sure we now have enough funds and things will be fine going forward to 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” she said.

Kaberia said only few athletes have not paid been allowances owing to a mix-up in athletes’ bank account details. However, some team officials who arrived back on Monday disputed the claims.

“I have only 24 cases to deal with from the contingent of 250 people who travelled to Rabat,” said Kaberia, adding that athletes owed money will all be paid.

“Most of us have travelled to other countries for assignments before and the Sports Ministry officials have out accounts and we are yet to receive the allowances,” said a senior member of the team who spoke on behalf of her colleagues.