Malkia Strikers skipper eyes 'perfect birthday gift'

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

The national women’s volleyball team arrived safely here on Friday ahead of the Africa Olympics qualifiers that serve off on Sunday at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

Malkia Strikers left Nairobi on Friday aboard an 8.10am Kenya Airways flight that touched down at the Yaoundé International Airport at 1.30pm EAT, after a 45-minute stop over at Douala.

Skipper Mercy Moim insists it will not be business as usual during the five-day competition, whose winner will bag the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Tokyo Olympics slated for July 24 to August 9.

Kenya will battle hosts Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria and Botswana for the single slot with the opener against the North Africans planned for Sunday.

Moim, who has participated in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 qualifiers, is the senior most player in the team and coach Paul Bitok will be banking on her as he looks to end the 16-year wait for an appearance at the Olympics. Kenya last played in the Olympics in 2004.

“This will be my last qualifiers and it will be a very big moment in my career leading this team to the Olympics. I have played in three qualifiers and we have always lost out marginally. We have learnt our lesson as a team and everybody is motivated to write history and play in the Olympics for the first time,” Moim told Nation Sport after a light session at Paposy Arena on Friday.

It will be a special tournament for the Kenya Prisons ace, who celebrated her 31st birthday on New Year’s day. She reckons that qualifying for the Summer Games will be her perfect birthday gift.

Moim believes the blend of youth and experience gives Kenya an edge over their rivals Cameroon, who have never beaten Malkia Strikers, since Bitok took over last September.

“We have a balanced team unlike in previous qualifiers. Young players like (Gladys) Ekaru and (Jemimah) Siang’u are largely unknown and they are our secret weapons for this tournament. We have seen young players like (Sharon) Chepchumba bail us out in big tournaments and I believe these two are also equal to the task,” said Moim.

“Coach Bitok has also brought a lot of confidence to this team and has worked well together with the other coaches who have been with this team for a long time. The teamwork and the morale within the team is at an all-time high and we are here on a mission to qualify for the Olympics. Personally I also want to celebrate my birthday in style,” she added.