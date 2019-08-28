Malkia Strikers storm African Games final

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Kenya is now assured of a podium finish in women's volleyball at the African Games as the national team stormed the final of the continental tournament in Rabat on Wednesday.

Malkia Strikers beat Nigeria in straight sets of 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 in a one-sided semi-final.

Kenya lead this contest from start to finish, with Mercy Moin, Janet Wacu, Aggrippina Kundu and Noel Murambi leading the line.

Kenya, the tournament's defending champions, will face either Cameroon or Egypt in the final.