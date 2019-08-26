Malkia Strikers storm African Games semis

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya remains on course to retain gold in women's volleyball at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

On Monday, Malkia Strikers stormed the semis - and in style - after picking an impressive second win in as many matches at the seven-team competition.

Now managed by the experienced Paul Bitok, team Kenya barely struggled, but still had enough to silence an out of sorts Senegal in straight sets of 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 scores.

Blocker Edith Wisa, now back in the fold after dramatically missing out on the team's recent Intercontinental Olympics tournament in Italy when she controversially lost her passport, starred for Bitok's charges in this fixtures.

So did Kenya Commercial Bank attacker Noel Murambi and her former Kenya Pipeline teammate Janet Wanja in the setter's role.

This victory comes two days after Kenya posted a thrilling 3-1 victory over nemesis Cameroon in the opening game of the tournament played on Saturday.

Captained by Thailand-based attacker Mercy Moim, team Kenya edged the first set 25-22 against the African champions before winning the progressing set by a four-point gap.

The galvanised West Africans claimed the proceeding set 25-16 but it is Kenya which had the last laugh with a 25-17 victory.

Kenya is now likely to face either Botswana or Nigeria in the semis, with a potentially pulsating finale against hosts Morocco.