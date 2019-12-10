Malkia Strikers welcome setters to camp

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Award-winning setter Jane Wacu and Esther Mutinda have linked up with the national women volleyball team ahead of Africa Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers set for January 2 to 10 in Cameroon.

This follows an ultimatum issued by head coach Paul Bitok on Monday where he warned Wacu, Mutinda and Janet Wanja to report for training at Kasarani Indoor Arena by Tuesday else he would drop them.

While Wacu was in camp by Monday evening, Mutinda showed up on Tuesday morning. Wanja is yet to report.

"I’m glad I’m here with the team. We want to train hard and hopefully qualify for the Olympics. It’s every player's wish to grace the Olympics since it's a big tournament," said Wacu who plies her trade with Arsu in Seychelles.

Bitok said Wanja has been given an extension to attend to family issues.

"I’m glad Wacu and Mutinda are here so we can now carry on with proper training going forward. As for Wanja, I hope she joins the team soon as we want to move forward together," said Bitok.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bitok will be without middle blocker Lorine Chebet who is undergoing training at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru.

In the absence of Chebet, Bitok will rely on Edith Wisa, Violet Makuto, Joan Jelagat, Gladys Ekaru and Carolyne Sirengo.