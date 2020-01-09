By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku believes the Tokyo Olympics will be a joy to watch after “Malkia Strikers” moved to within a win of securing the ticket to the Summer Games.

Kenya edged Cameroon 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-21,23-25, 15-11) on Tuesday night at Tokyo Olympics qualifiers here to take their tally to eight points. Victory against Nigeria, who are bottom without a point, will see Kenya return to the Olympics after a 16-year hiatus.

“As I said before, NOC-K has been preparing for the Olympics with volleyball firmly in the picture. These girls showed the true Olympic spirit against Cameroon and that kind of display deserves a place in the Olympics,” said Mutuku.

“They have one more match to play but we are confident that they will make it. We urge them to remain focused and seal the ticket. We will continue supporting this team and ensure they get the best preparations ahead of the Olympics,” he added.

“Malkia Strikers” team manager Mududa Waweru thanked NOC-K for walking with the girls.

