Malkia in tough African Games group

The national women's volleyball team have been drawn in Pool 'B' of the upcoming African Games to be held in Rabat, Morocco from August 20 to 30.

The Malkia Strikers, who are the defending champions, will face nemesis Cameroon, Senegal and Algeria in the group of death.

The women's Pool 'A' has Morocco, Botswana, Mauritius and Nigeria.

In men's draw hosts Morocco were grouped with Nigeria, Mauritius and Botswana in Pool 'A' while Algeria line up against Egypt, Cape Verde and Cameroon in Pool 'B'.