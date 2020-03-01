Maximum Security begins 2020 season with $20m Saudi Cup

Top US jockey Mike Smith, was hit with a nine-day whip ban and massive of $200,000 fine for being nastily enthusiastic on Midnight Bisou.

Stewards had warned jockeys prior to the meeting, that harsh penalties would be incurred if they faltered.

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Maximum Security (Luis Saez 3-1), well remembered for his notorious disqualification during the 2019 Kentucky Derby, turned tables on critics in Saturday's $20 million Saudi Cup.

TRACKING SILENTLY

He had to mow down front-runner Mucho Gusto (Irad Ortiz Junior 7-4), and a late appearance from Midnight Bisou (Mike Smith 4-1), up the rail, but dug deep to bravely strike narrowly at home base.

Trained by Jason Servis for Gary and Mary West, the colt ran in silks of new co-owner, Coolmore. Mucho Gusto was quickest to start leaving North America and Cappezzano druling, over the 1,800m circuit.

Maximum Security was tracking silently before letting rip, carefully watching Tacitus pacing along in mid-pack of a fourteen strong field.

It was hugely absorbing seeing Maximum Security at his best, already holding the accolade of top 3-year-old last year. Midnight Bisou is a gallant filly who shadowed Maximum Security all the way.

Advertisement

MAGIC WAND

Benbatl came from nowhere to snip Mucho Gusto for third spot, with Tacitus and Gold Dream, not far off the mark.

Magic Wand did not ignite on this occasion. Clocking 1:50:5/10 seconds, Maximum Security famously also won the Cigar Mile, gaining a Championship Award in December.

Top US jockey Mike Smith, was hit with a nine-day whip ban and massive of $200,000 fine for being nastily enthusiastic on Midnight Bisou.

He used his stick 14 times which is pretty cruel. No wonder authorities are in talks to maybe wipe usage of whips all together.

Stewards had warned jockeys prior to the meeting, that harsh penalties would be incurred if they faltered.

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on February 29, 2020 shows jockey Luis Saez celebrating on his horse Maximum Security after winning the 20 million US dollar race, the final race of the Saudi Cup at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Jenadriyah near the capital Riyadh. PHOTO | BANDAR AL-JALOUD | AFP

It was not Mike's greatest moment. He had earlier collected another 48 hour ban for failing to weigh in after another event.

BIG MONEY MIKE

Mike, whose tally in the world's biggest competitions, has earned him the nickname 'Big Money Mike', after landing a $30,000 bonus for winning the international jockeys' challenge, eve of the Saudi Cup card at King Abdulaziz course in Riyadh, winning two of the four $400,000 legs.

***

Lisa Allpress became the first female jockey to bag a race under rules in Saudi Arabia, when seizing the opening leg of the international jockeys' challenge on a locally trained thoroughbred, owned by King Abdullah.

The New Zealand-based jockey was one of seven women, including Nicola Currie, to ride competitively in Saudi.

While other equestrian sports have long been open to both sexes, the event represented a change in policy where women's rights have been questionable for too long.