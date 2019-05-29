Hermosa and Iridessa, who both ran in last weekend's Irish 1,000 Guineas, have not been declared, for obvious reasons.

William Haggas has confirmed Maqsad and Frankellina for the race, while Ralph Beckett will be represented by Manuela De Vega.

By DEJA VU

Robert Havlin, has won three times on Mehdaayih, is maintaining his kudo's in Friday's Investec Oaks, leaving Frankie Dettori to side with Anapurna in the Epsom Classic.

Mehdaayih, supplemented for the race at a cost of £30,000, is second favourite at 5-2, just trailing 9-4 market leader Pink Dogwood - one of four contenders for Aidan O'Brien in the 14 runner field.

SAME FILLIES

Frankie Dettori is more than happy to be riding Anapurna, whom he won on at Lingfield. Effectively, they are riding the same fillies they topped trials on.

The Ballydoyle trainer has won for of the last seven Classics including Qualify at 50-1. Fleeting, Delphinia, and, Peach Tree feature alongside Pink Dogwood, a raging filly since winning the Listed Salsabil Stakes at Navan.

CORONATION CUP

A field of ten has been declared for the same day's Coronation Cup, where a scintillating rematch between the first two home in last season's St Leger, Kew Gardens and Lah Ti Dar, is forecast

Old Persian, who was fifth in the St Leger, makes his first start since winning the Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night in March. Salouen, a close second to Cracksman in 2018, returns alongside the likes of Morando and Defoe.

Saturday's Investec Derby is outrageously mouth-watering.

Oaks runners and riders

1. Anapurna, Frankie Dettori

2. Blue Gardenia, Jamie Spencer

3. Delphinia, Seamie Heffernan

4. Fleeting, Wayne Lordan

5. Frankellina, James Doyle

6. Lavender's Blue, Silvestre de Sousa

7. Manuela De Vega, Harry Bentley

8. Maqsad, Jim Crowley

9. Mehdaayih, Robert Havlin

10. Peach Tree, Donnacha O'Brien

11. Pink Dogwood, Ryan Moore

12. Sh Boom, Tom Queally

13. Tarnawa, Chris Hayes