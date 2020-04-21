By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

The sky is the limit for Equity Bank men’s volleyball team player Derrick Apat.

Apat has set himself an ambitious target at his new club Equity Bank as he eyes a maiden call-up to the national volleyball team.

The middle blocker switched allegiance from Kenya Army to Equity Bank this season, but the season has been disrupted by coronavirus pandemic. Equity Bank coaches have supplied players with a customised training programme to enable them keep fit as they train in isolation.

In 2018, Apat joined Administration Police after graduating from Strathmore University with a bachelors degree in Tourism Management.

“Since graduating from Strathmore University in 2018, I have played for three different teams and that shows the growing interest from coaches. Besides the training programme from the team, I do my own training on the side. I want to become a better player, one of the most sought after locally, and this is how to achieve that,” Apat told Nation Sport on phone on Monday.

“My hope is that, together with my teammates we will work hard to make it to the Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs once normalcy returns,” the 24-year-old said.

Advertisement

The league has been put on hold due to government’s ban on all social gatherings and sports activities, a move aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus. As at Monday, Kenya had recorded 281 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The middle blocker took to volleyball by chance.

“Interestingly, I was a footballer in my early days in secondary school before our school driver and coach Nicholas Kitha saw potential in me and dedicated himself to training me during school holidays.

I developed interest in the sport and later joined the school team. In 2013, we qualified for secondary schools national games for the first time. The games were held at Kangaru Boys School in Embu and although we were eliminated at the group stages, it was worth the effort. In previous years, the school had not gone past the regional championships,” said the 24-year-old.

Apat said his exemplary performance at the school championships attracted interest from Strathmore University coach Josp Barasa who is also national women’s volleyball team’s assistant coach.