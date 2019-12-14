Mombasa Aquatics break national relay record

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Mombasa Aquatics Club boys 12-13 years’ relay team registered a Kenyan record at this year’s Kenya National Age Groups and Relays Swimming Championship at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa on Saturday.

The Mombasa Aquatic team comprising Sabbash Leunoto, Joshua Masaka, Ali Nahdy and Ivan Hart set a new national mark of one minute 56.37 seconds in the boys’ 4x50 metre freestyle relay event, erasing the previous time of 1:57.28 held by Bandari Swim Club since May 30, 2014.

Bandari SC team of Stephen Ndegwa, Rushab Shah, Shiven Bechra and Kunaal Khagram won the boys 16 years and over freestyle relay event, after returning 1:46.17.

Hart won the boys 12-13 years 200m freestyle in 2:08.77 with Hydra Swim and Sports Club’s Joshua Masekha and Jesse Kioko taking second and third positions in 2:22.56 and 2:23.82 respectively.

Freestyle relay

The girls 16 years and over 400m freestyle relay event was won by Bandari SC, represented by Catherine Mason, Riva Karia, Saloni Patel and Nyawira Kimberly, who took 4:38.50 followed by Mombasa Aquatics (Nyawira Githae, Gekania Mwige, Ibrahim Hassanali and Juhaina Islam Ali) in 5:07.82.

Advertisement

Makini Schools Academy dominated the boys 10-11 years 200m backstroke event where Victor Oketch won in 3:19.36 followed by team mate Kingori Mureithi in 3:27.7.

Bandari’s team of Catherine Mason, Riva Karia, Kimberly Nyawira and Saloni Patel won the girls 16 years and over 200m freestyle race in a time of 2:03.71.

In girls 12-13 years 50m breaststroke, Maria Bianchi of Blue Ocean SC stopped the clock first in 38.75 with Deeya Shah of Bandari SC finishing second in 41.97 as Maria Mwasha of Makini Schools came in third in 42.25.