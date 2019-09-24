More pain for Malkia Strikers in Japan

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya's wait for an elusive win at the 2019 FIVB World Cup continues after they went down to China on Tuesday morning in Japan.

Malkia Strikers lost 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 in their eighth match of the ongoing competition.

Despite the loss, it was yet another good performance for youngster Sharon Chepchumba, who led Kenya's attack with nine points. Leonida Kasaya and skipper Mercy Moim finished with seven points apiece.

Kenya will play Korea in their ninth match on Friday.