Mulinge: Kenya beach volleyball girls can reach Olympics

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Kenya women’s beach volleyball team coach Sammy Mulinge believes his girls can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics for the first time in the country's history.

Mulinge, who guided his charges past the zonal qualifiers last weekend, was speaking after Kenya beat Rwanda 2-0 (21-13, 21-16) in the finals of the Nyerere Beach Volleyball National tour at Mbalamwezi Beach, Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

During the qualifiers held in Dar es Salaam, Kenya finished second behind Rwanda with 19 points to qualify for the second round.

Rwanda amassed 24 points while Uganda and Tanzania finished third and fourth with 13 and six points respectively.

Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda then remained behind in Dar es Salaam for the Nyerere Cup tourney that served off on Tuesday.

Kenya was represented by two teams with regular Gaudencia Makokha being paired with Brackcides Agala who was making her debut in beach volleyball. The other pair had captain Phosca Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya. Mulinge is happy with how the newcomers have settled in after only two weeks of preparations.

Advertisement

“The first pair (Makokha and Agala) are really bonding well. Agala has impressed in movement and attack. There is a huge improvement every day. We need to have a longer preparation period and also participate in some FIVB homologated competitions before second round in order to make impact,” said Mulinge.

Kenya is likely to meet heavyweights Egypt in the next round of qualifiers but Mulinge is confident his charges can go all the way.