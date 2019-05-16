By DAVID KWALIMWA

There were no surprises as the national women's volleyball team for the All Africa Games qualifiers was named on Thursday at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Veteran setters Jane Wacu and Janet Wanja retained their positions in the strong-looking squad that will be skippered by Kenya Prisons left attacker Mercy Moim.

Head coach Japheth Munala, who will be assisted by Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo and Josp Barasa in the qualifiers set for the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Uganda from Sunday, also included Africa Club Championships best attacker Sharon Chepchumba in his 12-woman squad.

The trio of Kenya Prisons' Edith Wisah, Kenya Commercial Bank's (KCB) Lorine Chebet Kenya Pipeline captain Trizah Atuka are the team's middle blockers, while Agripinah Kundu is the sole libero player in the squad.

Ramdoo arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, three months after he was forwarded to KVF by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as part of a technical partnership aimed at improving the standards of the game in the country.

Squad:

Setters: Jane Wacu and Janet Wanja

Left attackers: Mercy Moim (captain), Leonida Kasaya, Sharon Chepchumba, Noel Murambi

Middle blockers: Lorine Chebet, Edith Wisah, Trizah Atuka

Right attackers: Violet Makuto, Emmaculate Chemtai

Libero: Agripinah Kundu