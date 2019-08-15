Munuhe eyes record medal haul at African Games

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As he celebrates his Golden Jubilee, national boxing team “Hit Squad” deputy coach David Munuhe wants to do it style with a memorable medal sweep at the African Games in Morocco.

Munuhe will be seeking to improve on the two bronze medals won by Nick Okoth of Kenya Defence Forces in lightweight and Elly Ajowi of Kenya Police in heavyweight in the previous edition of the games held in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo in 2015.

Interestingly Okoth and Ajowi will be making their second attempt in the games and probably their final stab in the competition.

While policeman Ajowi, 36, has maintained his heavyweight slot, KDF warhorse corporal Okoth, 36, has cut his weight from 63kg and will be fighting in the 57kg featherweight category.

“The victory in Morocco would not be an ordinary league victory that I am used to but it will be another chapter in the history of my long boxing coaching career,” said coach Munuhe.

He added: “There is no great joy for any coach than to celebrate two major milestones in one year and that is what I am looking forward to in Morocco.”

The veteran coach who is also the head coach of Kenya Police Boxing club popularly known as “Chafua Chafua” is assisting Benjamin Musa who is the head coach for the Morocco bound team. The boxing competition starts from August 20 to 29 in Rabat.

The national team, which has eight men and four women, will be seeking to redeem their image in the continental boxing arena.

“The squad is mentally and physically ready for the big fight as it is a mixture of newcomers and battle-hardened boxers who have been tested in the past,” said Munuhe.

“Our strength this year is that we have blended young blood and experienced boxers and this transition has helped raise the morale in the camp ahead of the games,” said Munuhe moments before the team left for Morocco on Wednesday.

He said together with Musa they made last efforts to improve on punching power and speed which was lacking when the team reported for residential training at Kasarani, Nairobi.

“There is a remarkable improvement and this as coaches gives us a lot of hope of better results,” he said.

Munuhe, who was discovered by Kenya Police while participating in the then Kenya Inter-Municipalities Sports and Cultural Association (Kimsca) games in Nanyuki, has vast experience having led various teams to major international competitions as a coach.

He was in the Kenyan team for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany.