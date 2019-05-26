Nairac Gold Trophy: As Paragon pips Go Pro at Ngong

By DEJA VU

Que sera sera. With a late withdrawal of Gold Pot, As Paragon seemed like a natural pursuant of the Nairac Gold Trophy Sprint, until Go Pro tried earnestly topple the dynamo, only half-a-length adrift.

Flash Harry deliberated not to enrich the sport's cultural fabric this time round. He conducted his own orchestra alone, uncharacteristically a distance further back.

No hassle for Rising Dragon in the Marafa Maiden as she cast aside the more seasoned, Glascote Rose.

Paul Kiarie must have been off-colour as he was deputised on two instances by James Muhindi and Daniel Tanui. Trainer, Stewart McCann, rubbed elbows with a double, while Patsy Sercombe feasted on a conventional treble.



NGONG RESULTS



1.15 pm - First Race - Shanga Maiden (1,200m)

1. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)



2. Comic Star (Patrick Mungai)



3. Cashing In (Richard Kibet)



Distance: 8/1.75/tailed-off. Time: 56 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5



Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



1.50 pm - Second Race - The Nairac Gold Trophy (1,200m)



1. As Paragon (James Muhindi) Just As Well-Jet to Paradise



2. Go Pro (Daniel Tanui)

3. Flash Harry (Patrick Mungai)



Gold Pot withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate



Distance: half/tailed-offTime: 1:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 3



Owned by Elsa and Happy Birthday to Romolo Severini, Runye Karlsen, P. Anjana. Trainer Stewart McCann



2.25 pm - Third Race - Pate Island Maiden (2,060m)



1. Miss Zuri (Josphat Kultiang)



2. Supreme Rock (James Muhindi)



3. Emmy Award (Patrick Mungai)

Heavenly Gift, and, Statuette withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate



Distance: 1/2.4/1.5. Time: 2:29:2/10 secs. Favourite: Emmy Award. Runners: 4



Owned by D. Mahinda, and, Master J. Muya. Trainer Joe Muya



3.00 pm - Fourth Race - Marafa Hell's Kitchen Maiden (1,600m)



1. Rising Dragon (Lesley Sercombe)



2. Glascote Rose (James Muhindi)



3. The Whole Apple (Josphat Kultiang)



Distance: 2.75/3.4/4.4/1.75. Time: 1:49:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 7



Owned by David and Damon Ansell. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



3.35 pm - Fifth Race - Malindi Handicap (2,060m)



1. Marico (Richard Kibet)



2. April's Song (Michael Micino)



3. Grace Kelly (Patrick Mungai)



Distance: neck/6/4.5/2.4. Time: 2:19:9/10 secs. Favourite: Grace Kelly. Runners: 7



Owned by Carol Bremner, Maggie Gray, Yogi Patel, and, Nigel Hunter. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



4.10 pm - Sixth Race - Kaya Kinondo Handicap (1,800m)



1. Lettfot (James Muhindi)



2. Bullawayo (Daniel Tanui)



3. Shaman (Richard Kibet)



Distance: 2.75/3.75/neck/5.4. Time: 1:57:7/10 secs. Favourite: Piece of Cake fourth. Runners: 7



Owned by Mary Binks and Runye Karlsen. Trainer Stewart McCann

4.40 pm - Seventh Race - Diani Handicap (1,000m)



1. Seattle Spire (Josphat Kultiang)



2. Dusha (James Muhindi)



3. Risque (Daniel Tanui)



Distance: 6.5/2.5/neck/1.4. Time: 1:03:7/10 secs. Favourite: Dusha 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by M. Farah. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya