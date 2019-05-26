alexa Nairac Gold Trophy: As Paragon pips Go Pro at Ngong - Daily Nation
Nairac Gold Trophy: As Paragon pips Go Pro at Ngong

Sunday May 26 2019

As Paragon, Nairac Gold Trophy

Jockey James Muhindi guides As Paragon in the H.V.Pirie Trophy race at Ngong Race course on December 18, 2016. As Paragon won the Nairac Gold Trophy, Ngong on May 26,2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • No hassle for Rising Dragon in the Marafa Maiden as she cast aside the more seasoned, Glascote Rose.
  • Paul Kiarie must have been off-colour as he was deputised on two instances by James Muhindi and Daniel Tanui.
DEJA VU
By DEJA VU
Que sera sera. With a late withdrawal of Gold Pot, As Paragon seemed like a natural pursuant of the Nairac Gold Trophy Sprint, until Go Pro tried earnestly topple the dynamo, only half-a-length adrift.

Flash Harry deliberated not to enrich the sport's cultural fabric this time round. He conducted his own orchestra alone, uncharacteristically a distance further back.

No hassle for Rising Dragon in the Marafa Maiden as she cast aside the more seasoned, Glascote Rose.

Paul Kiarie must have been off-colour as he was deputised on two instances by James Muhindi and Daniel Tanui. Trainer, Stewart McCann, rubbed elbows with a double, while Patsy Sercombe feasted on a conventional treble.

NGONG RESULTS

1.15 pm - First Race - Shanga Maiden (1,200m)

1. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Comic Star (Patrick Mungai)

3. Cashing In (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 8/1.75/tailed-off. Time: 56 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.50 pm - Second Race - The Nairac Gold Trophy (1,200m) 

1. As Paragon (James Muhindi) Just As Well-Jet to Paradise

2. Go Pro (Daniel Tanui)

3. Flash Harry (Patrick Mungai)

Gold Pot withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: half/tailed-offTime: 1:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 3

Owned by Elsa and Happy Birthday to Romolo Severini, Runye Karlsen, P. Anjana. Trainer Stewart McCann

2.25 pm - Third Race - Pate Island Maiden (2,060m) 

1. Miss Zuri (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Supreme Rock (James Muhindi)

3. Emmy Award (Patrick Mungai)

Heavenly Gift, and, Statuette withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/2.4/1.5. Time: 2:29:2/10 secs. Favourite: Emmy Award. Runners: 4

Owned by D. Mahinda, and, Master J. Muya. Trainer Joe Muya

3.00 pm - Fourth Race - Marafa Hell's Kitchen Maiden (1,600m)

1. Rising Dragon (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Glascote Rose (James Muhindi)

3. The Whole Apple (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 2.75/3.4/4.4/1.75. Time: 1:49:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 7

Owned by David and Damon Ansell. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.35 pm - Fifth Race - Malindi Handicap (2,060m) 

1. Marico (Richard Kibet)

2. April's Song (Michael Micino)

3. Grace Kelly (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: neck/6/4.5/2.4. Time: 2:19:9/10 secs. Favourite: Grace Kelly. Runners: 7

Owned by Carol Bremner, Maggie Gray, Yogi Patel, and, Nigel Hunter. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.10 pm - Sixth Race - Kaya Kinondo Handicap (1,800m)

1. Lettfot (James Muhindi)

2. Bullawayo (Daniel Tanui)

3. Shaman (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 2.75/3.75/neck/5.4. Time: 1:57:7/10 secs. Favourite: Piece of Cake fourth. Runners: 7

Owned by Mary Binks and Runye Karlsen. Trainer Stewart McCann

4.40 pm - Seventh Race - Diani Handicap (1,000m) 

1. Seattle Spire (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Dusha (James Muhindi)

3. Risque (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 6.5/2.5/neck/1.4. Time:  1:03:7/10 secs. Favourite: Dusha 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by M. Farah. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

Next Meeting June 9 - For the Kenya St Leger, Delamere Gold Vase, Harry Deacon Memorial Bowl, Merchant's Purse, and, Champagne Stakes.

