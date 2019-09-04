Ndolo promises Professional Boxing secretariat

By AYUMBA AYODI

Newly-elected Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo plans to set up a fully-fledged secretariat to ensure the sport is run professionally to attract sponsors.

Ndolo said boxers need an office where their affairs will be fully addressed, adding that he will endeavour to source for sponsorship to enable KPBC stage national title fights in all the weight categories.

Ndolo was speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday upon being elected unopposed as KPBC chairman during the commission's election held at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Ndolo returns to the position he held from 1998 to 2000 before quitting after being elected Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) president, where he also served for two years. At the time, Ndolo was also elected Member of Parliament for Makadara from 2002 to 2007.

KPBC SECRETARIAT

"We have had no secretariat for long and that doesn't augur well for the game at this time when boxing management has changed across the world," Ndolo said. "We shall appoint a chief executive officer just like other federations to help us in managing our affairs. We will also have a marketing committee that will source for sponsors and promoters."

Ndolo said low budget fights will see Kenyan boxers vie for national titles, and the best boxers being selected to vie for major African and World titles. "We must start from home first before moving up. We need to have more boxers joining the paid ranks but we must create a good atmosphere in professional circles for them to feel inspired," said Ndolo, a former boxer.

Ndolo takes over from Hilary Alila, who didn't seek re-election. He will serve for four years.

Yassin Ahmed was elected the new vice chairman after he floored incumbent Charles Juma. Ahmed claimed 47 votes against Juma's two.

Frankline Imbenzi retained his position as secretary general after beating former national heavyweight champion Abdallah Kent. Imbenzi, who polled 50 votes, will be deputised by veteran coach Julius Odhiambo.

Purity Gacheri is KPBC’s new treasurer, having also been elected unopposed. She replaces Bernadette Kaloki who did not seek re-election. Fredrick Simwata will deputise Gacheri. Simwata beat Lucas Omondi by 31 votes to nine. Francis Orlando was elected the organising secretary in absentia, beating Joseph Odhiambo by 41 votes to five.