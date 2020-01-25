alexa Ngong racing season opener Kenya Guineas too tough to predict - Daily Nation
Ngong racing season opener Kenya Guineas too tough to predict

Saturday January 25 2020

Lesley Sercombe

Lesley Sercombe leads White Dragon to victory during the Britam Kenya Guineas race meeting at Ngong Race course on January 21, 2018. Pharoah's Advocate won breeders' mile in Ngong on July 7, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

DEJA VU
By DEJA VU
As the first Classic of our Ngong racing season, the Kenya Guineas meeting is always singularly distinctive in every way.

Ensure yourselves a date to benefit from numerous stands selling top notch products, a restaurant improvised with deluxe delicacies, live music, hot competition, and so much more.

Brendon McNaughton from Zimbabwe, is the solo visiting Guineas jockey, riding Bindya Devani's, Quasar, for J. Mody.

Quasar ran supremely well in December, collecting 17 juicy lengths ahead of rivals over 1,800m.

This means 1,600m, will be a doddle, unless Chicago, Duke Hour, Comic Star, or, Inca Ruler, intervene. Respectable Judd and Jordan River have not yet blown their whistles loudly enough.

The Drap D'Or Trophy may produce a four-way photo-finish with Clothes Horse packing the final punch from Pharoah's Advocate.

Oliver Gray's couplet of Dusha and Algy, could pulverise any bison's straying near their Sharpe's Longclaws Handicap, pathways. We have yet to see Abby Rose conjuring up her juvenile profile.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Clothes horse, Pharoah's Advocate

1.35 pm Unforgettable, Grace Kelly

2.10 pm Anjoli, Fast Five

2.45pm  Adoration, Kalola

3.20 pm Chicago, Duke Hour, Quasar

3.55 pm Dusha, Algy, Abby Rose

1:00   Race 1   The Drap D'or Trophy

Distance 1800m. An open handicap race for three year olds

and over.

  1  ( 4- 3- 3)   Clothes Horse (SAF)         Le. Sercombe   62.0          3

  2  ( 2- 1- 2)   Pharoah's Advocate                  R. Kibet   61.0          1

                   (SAF)

  3  ( 4- 3- 3)   Navy Seal (SAF)     P. Mungai          56.0       4

  4  ( 2- 1- 1)   Lettfot                   J. Muhindi         50.0       2

FORM GUIDE: PHAROAH'S ADVOCATE (SAF) (11/8) 

CLOTHES HORSE (SAF) (9/4)  LETTFOT (10/3)  NAVY SEAL

(SAF) (20/1) 

1:35   Race 2   The Clarke's Weaver Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 19 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 5kg less than the top weight.First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 4- 3)   Piece of Cake        Le. Sercombe    62.0       9

  2  (w- 4- 5)   Unforgettable (SAF)       B. McNaughton 59.0 H          1

  3  ( 4- 7- 3)   Zodi West (ZIM)     P. Kiarie            59.0       8

  4  ( 1- 4- 5)   La Cha Cha (SAF)   H. Muya            58.0       5

  5  ( 7- 5- 1)   Grace Kelly (SAF)   J. Muhindi         57.0       3

  6  ( 2- 7- 4)   Seattle Spire (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0)  56.0       6

  7  ( 2- 2- 3)   Grace O'Malley      P. Mungai          54.0       4

  8  ( 3- 2- 4)   Flamboyant           M. Kiilu             50.0  H   2

  9  ( 7- 3- 3)   Miss Zuri               D. Tanui            50.0       7

FORM GUIDE: GRACE KELLY (SAF) (8/11)  LA CHA CHA

(SAF) (7/2)  GRACE O'MALLEY (5/1)  ZODI WEST (ZIM) (6/1)

 SEATTLE SPIRE (SAF) (8/1)  PIECE OF CAKE (12/1) 

UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (16/1)  FLAMBOYANT (20/1)  MISS

ZURI (25/1) 

2:10   Race 3   The Williams's Lark Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 26 and below at closing.

  1  ( 2- 2- 4)   Fast Five (SAF)       Le. Sercombe    61.0       3

  2  ( 1- 1- 5)   Quickfire               R. Kibet             61.0       5

  3  ( 4- 4- 2)   Caen (SAF)            P. Kiarie            59.0       7

  4  ( 4- 3- 2)   Forewarned           P. Mungai          57.0       6

  5  ( 2- 3- 3)   Ione                      M. Micino (2.0)   57.0       1

  6  ( 3- 1- 2)   Anjoli (SAF)           B. McNaughton 54.0  H   8

  7  ( 1- 1- 2)   The Bar (SAF)        J. Muhindi         53.0       2

  8  ( 6- 5- 5)   Go Pro (SAF)          H. Muya            52.0  H   4

FORM GUIDE: ANJOLI (SAF) (9/4)  THE BAR (SAF) (7/2) 

FOREWARNED (7/2)  FAST FIVE (SAF) (8/1)  QUICKFIRE

(11/1)  CAEN (SAF) (12/1)  IONE (25/1)  GO PRO (SAF) (28/1)


2:45   Race 4   The Aberdare Cisticola Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time

starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 2- 2)   Buxton                  H. Muya            58.5       6

  2  ( 5- 5- 6)   Deodoro                R. Kibet             58.5       5

  3  ( 5- 3- 5)   Hunters Vlei          D. Tanui            58.5       1

  4  ( 4- 3- 3)   Watchword           P. Mungai          58.5       2

  5  ( 6- 4- 4)   Adoration (SAF)     J. Muhindi         57.0       3

  6  ( 3- 4- 6)   Gwen                    D. Miri               57.0       4

  7  ( 3- 4- 5)   Kalola                   Le. Sercombe    57.0       7

FORM GUIDE: WATCHWORD (9/4)  BUXTON (5/2) 

HUNTERS VLEI (4/1)  KALOLA (15/2)  ADORATION (SAF)

(10/1)  DEODORO (16/1)  GWEN (20/1) 

3:20   Race 5   The Kenya Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year olds only. To

carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.  NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.There

will be a parade before this race.

  1  ( 4- 1- 1)   Chicago (SAF)        Le. Sercombe    57.0       7

  2  ( 1- 2- 2)   Comic Star            R. Kibet             57.0  H   6

  3  ( 1- 3- 1)   Duke Hour (SAF)    J. Muhindi         57.0       3

  4  ( 1- 1- 1)   Inca Ruler (SAF)     P. Mungai          57.0  T   2

  5  ( 3- 1- 7)   Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya            57.0  H   1

  6  ( 4-w- 1)   Quasar (SAF)         B. McNaughton 57.0       4

  7  ( 2- 3- 2)   Respectable Jud (SAF)             P. Kiarie   57.0          5

FORM GUIDE: QUASAR (SAF) (9/4)  CHICAGO (SAF) (11/4) 

INCA RULER (SAF) (11/2)  JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (7/1) 

DUKE HOUR (SAF) (15/2)  COMIC STAR (14/1) 

RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (25/1) 

3:55   Race 6   The Sharpe's Longclaw Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 24 and below at closing.

  1  ( 1- 2- 1)   Dusha (ZIM)          P. Kinuthia (5.0)  61.0       1

  2  ( 5- 3- 4)   Abby Rose (SAF)    B. McNaughton 59.0       5

  3  ( 6- 4- 1)   Algy (SAF)             J. Muhindi.

