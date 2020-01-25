By DEJA VU

More by this Author

As the first Classic of our Ngong racing season, the Kenya Guineas meeting is always singularly distinctive in every way.

Ensure yourselves a date to benefit from numerous stands selling top notch products, a restaurant improvised with deluxe delicacies, live music, hot competition, and so much more.

Brendon McNaughton from Zimbabwe, is the solo visiting Guineas jockey, riding Bindya Devani's, Quasar, for J. Mody.

Quasar ran supremely well in December, collecting 17 juicy lengths ahead of rivals over 1,800m.

This means 1,600m, will be a doddle, unless Chicago, Duke Hour, Comic Star, or, Inca Ruler, intervene. Respectable Judd and Jordan River have not yet blown their whistles loudly enough.

The Drap D'Or Trophy may produce a four-way photo-finish with Clothes Horse packing the final punch from Pharoah's Advocate.

Advertisement

Oliver Gray's couplet of Dusha and Algy, could pulverise any bison's straying near their Sharpe's Longclaws Handicap, pathways. We have yet to see Abby Rose conjuring up her juvenile profile.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Clothes horse, Pharoah's Advocate

1.35 pm Unforgettable, Grace Kelly

2.10 pm Anjoli, Fast Five

2.45pm Adoration, Kalola

3.20 pm Chicago, Duke Hour, Quasar

3.55 pm Dusha, Algy, Abby Rose

1:00 Race 1 The Drap D'or Trophy



Distance 1800m. An open handicap race for three year olds

and over.

1 ( 4- 3- 3) Clothes Horse (SAF) Le. Sercombe 62.0 3

2 ( 2- 1- 2) Pharoah's Advocate R. Kibet 61.0 1

(SAF)

3 ( 4- 3- 3) Navy Seal (SAF) P. Mungai 56.0 4

4 ( 2- 1- 1) Lettfot J. Muhindi 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: PHAROAH'S ADVOCATE (SAF) (11/8)

CLOTHES HORSE (SAF) (9/4) LETTFOT (10/3) NAVY SEAL

(SAF) (20/1)

1:35 Race 2 The Clarke's Weaver Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 19 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be

handicapped 5kg less than the top weight.First time starters

allowed an additional 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4- 3) Piece of Cake Le. Sercombe 62.0 9

2 (w- 4- 5) Unforgettable (SAF) B. McNaughton 59.0 H 1

3 ( 4- 7- 3) Zodi West (ZIM) P. Kiarie 59.0 8

4 ( 1- 4- 5) La Cha Cha (SAF) H. Muya 58.0 5

5 ( 7- 5- 1) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 3

6 ( 2- 7- 4) Seattle Spire (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 56.0 6

7 ( 2- 2- 3) Grace O'Malley P. Mungai 54.0 4

8 ( 3- 2- 4) Flamboyant M. Kiilu 50.0 H 2

9 ( 7- 3- 3) Miss Zuri D. Tanui 50.0 7

FORM GUIDE: GRACE KELLY (SAF) (8/11) LA CHA CHA

(SAF) (7/2) GRACE O'MALLEY (5/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (6/1)

SEATTLE SPIRE (SAF) (8/1) PIECE OF CAKE (12/1)

UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (16/1) FLAMBOYANT (20/1) MISS

ZURI (25/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Williams's Lark Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 4) Fast Five (SAF) Le. Sercombe 61.0 3

2 ( 1- 1- 5) Quickfire R. Kibet 61.0 5

3 ( 4- 4- 2) Caen (SAF) P. Kiarie 59.0 7

4 ( 4- 3- 2) Forewarned P. Mungai 57.0 6

5 ( 2- 3- 3) Ione M. Micino (2.0) 57.0 1

6 ( 3- 1- 2) Anjoli (SAF) B. McNaughton 54.0 H 8

7 ( 1- 1- 2) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 53.0 2

8 ( 6- 5- 5) Go Pro (SAF) H. Muya 52.0 H 4

FORM GUIDE: ANJOLI (SAF) (9/4) THE BAR (SAF) (7/2)

FOREWARNED (7/2) FAST FIVE (SAF) (8/1) QUICKFIRE

(11/1) CAEN (SAF) (12/1) IONE (25/1) GO PRO (SAF) (28/1)





2:45 Race 4 The Aberdare Cisticola Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time

starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 2- 2) Buxton H. Muya 58.5 6

2 ( 5- 5- 6) Deodoro R. Kibet 58.5 5

3 ( 5- 3- 5) Hunters Vlei D. Tanui 58.5 1

4 ( 4- 3- 3) Watchword P. Mungai 58.5 2

5 ( 6- 4- 4) Adoration (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 3

6 ( 3- 4- 6) Gwen D. Miri 57.0 4

7 ( 3- 4- 5) Kalola Le. Sercombe 57.0 7

FORM GUIDE: WATCHWORD (9/4) BUXTON (5/2)

HUNTERS VLEI (4/1) KALOLA (15/2) ADORATION (SAF)

(10/1) DEODORO (16/1) GWEN (20/1)

3:20 Race 5 The Kenya Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year olds only. To

carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.There

will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 4- 1- 1) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 7

2 ( 1- 2- 2) Comic Star R. Kibet 57.0 H 6

3 ( 1- 3- 1) Duke Hour (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 3

4 ( 1- 1- 1) Inca Ruler (SAF) P. Mungai 57.0 T 2

5 ( 3- 1- 7) Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 H 1

6 ( 4-w- 1) Quasar (SAF) B. McNaughton 57.0 4

7 ( 2- 3- 2) Respectable Jud (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 5

FORM GUIDE: QUASAR (SAF) (9/4) CHICAGO (SAF) (11/4)

INCA RULER (SAF) (11/2) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (7/1)

DUKE HOUR (SAF) (15/2) COMIC STAR (14/1)

RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (25/1)

3:55 Race 6 The Sharpe's Longclaw Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 1) Dusha (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 61.0 1

2 ( 5- 3- 4) Abby Rose (SAF) B. McNaughton 59.0 5