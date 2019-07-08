‘No bad blood between us,’ says Malkia star

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu has quelled rumours of a rift between her and Italian coach Shaileen Ramdoo ahead of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Africa Cup of Nations set to serve off Tuesday in Cairo.

Wacu had allegedly fallen out with Ramdoo after she skipped some training sessions and returned to Seychelles for club duty after the Zone V Africa Games qualifiers held in Uganda last month.

A fortnight ago, a visibly disappointed Ramdoo was adamant that Wacu would not travel to Cairo having not trained with the team.

“The general rule at national team level is that no practice, no position for you. You have to look at the team first then individuals. You can be a very good player but no individual can win a match or a championship alone,” Ramdoo told Nation Sport at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

“We have many other setters who are good enough so there is no cause for alarm. They have shown me that they are ready to compete,” he added with the vastly improved Joy Lusenaka being lined up as Wacu’s replacement.

However, Ramdoo made a quick turnaround after the Anse Royale setter linked up with the team last week and named her in his squad in the process dropping Lusenaka.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country and this assignment is not different. I’m a professional so I shouldn’t have a problem adapting to a new coach (Ramdoo). It feels good to be part of this amazing group and I am ready to give my best whenever I’m given a chance to play,” Wacu told Nation Sport from the team’s base in Cairo.

While Wacu insists there is no bad blood between them, she revealed that the team is keen to reclaim the title they lost in 2017 after losing 3-1 to Cameroon in the final played in Yaoundé.

“We have prepared very well but we can’t afford to underrate any opponent. All teams are very strong so we will take a game at a time and hopefully in the end we will be champions,” said the award-winning setter.

It remains to be seen if Wacu will be Ramdoo’s first choice setter ahead of the experienced Janet Wanja.