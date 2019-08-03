No respite for Kenya in Olympic qualifiers

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Sharon Chepchumba once again starred for Kenya as they lost 0-3 (25-17, 25-10, 25-10) to Netherlands in their second group ‘F’ match of the ongoing Inter-continental Olympic qualification tournament on Saturday in Catania, Italy.

The Kenya Pipeline player, who also impressed against Italy emerging top scorer with eight points despite playing only the third set, produced a similar tally to lead Kenya’s scoring charts.

Chepchumba’s inclusion to the first six was one of the three changes Malkia Strikers coach Shaileen Ramdoo effected in his starting line-up.

Jane Wacu replaced Janet Wanja while Violet Makuto started ahead of rookie Gladys Ekaru.

However, just like their opening match against hosts Italy on Friday, Kenya started strongly in the first set, but faded in the subsequent sets as the quality of the ladies in orange was telling.

The result leaves Kenya, who are bottom without a point, with only pride to play for against Belgium in their last game on Sunday.

Italy could set up a potential final against Netherlands on Sunday if they pick three points against Belgium later Saturday night.

The matches are being played in a round robin format with the winner in each of the six qualifying groups punching their tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Should Kenya fail to qualify in Catania, they will battle it out for the single slot reserved for African countries in the continental qualifiers slated for January next year.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Kenya vs Belgium 7pm