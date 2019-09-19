No respite for Malkia Strikers in Japan

By DAVID KWALIMWA

For the fifth straight match, the national women's volleyball team has ended up on the losing side at the 2019 FIVB Women World Cup in Japan.

Malkia Strikers were hammered in straight sets of 14-25, 19-25 and 15-25, by Argentina in a clash staged in Hamamatsu.

Coach Paul Bitok fielded his strongest team led by captain Mercy Moim for this assignment but his bid to guide Kenya to their first win at this competition didn't prove successful.

This is Kenya's fifth consecutive loss at the Championship. Other losses have come against USA, Serbia, Brazil, and Netherlands.

Kenya's remaining hope of picking up a win in this competition is against the Dominican Republic and fellow African side Cameroon.

Young attacker Sharon Chepchumba again led Kenya with 10 points with Moim (seven), Lorrine Chebet (six) and Leonida Kasaya (five) the other players who posted meaningful scores for Malkia Strikers in the defeat.

