No respite for Malkia Strikers in Japan

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenya coach Paul Bitok insists his charges continue to improve despite failing to win any of their six matches so far at the 2019 FIVB World Cup.

The latest setback for team Kenya was Monday's loss to hosts Japan in Sapporo.

Malkia Strikers lost that contest 3-0(25-18,25-22,25-20).

"We played better and are continuing to improve," stressed Bitok.

"We played as we did against the United States and Brazil tonight. Many teams are playing a fast game and we are doing the same. We have been able to create more chances in attack, the reception is also good."

Bitok's sentiments were echoed by team captain Mercy Moim.

"We played a good game compared to the other matches. We are going forward and playing better and better every day. We will keep doing our best."

Besides Moim, Edith Wisa was the most productive player for Kenya in this engagement that lasted about an hour and a half.

The Kenya Prisons centre player contributed 11 points overall, which was the highest tally among attackers. Setter Jane Wacu and libero Elizabeth Wanyama were also impressive.