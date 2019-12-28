By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) officials on Saturday paid a visit to Malkia Strikers at their residential camp at Kasarani ahead of the African Olympics qualifiers slated for January 5 to 9 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

It will be Kenya's second shot for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Games after failing to qualify during the Intercontinental Olympics qualifiers held in Catania, Italy in August. Kenya finished last in Group F without a win.

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni, who doubles up as Nock's second deputy president, led the Olympics body's delegation that featured secretary general Francis Mutuku and first deputy president Shadrack Maluki for the luncheon at the Stadion hotel in Kasarani.

In his address, Mutuku urged the volleyball queens to join other team sports in qualifying for the Summer Games that will be held between July 24 and August 9.

"We are proud of what this team has achieved despite the numerous challenges they have had. We won 10 gold medals during the African Games but it's the volleyball gold that was most celebrated," Mutuku told Nation Sport.

"Volleyball is one of the games that brings out the true Olympic spirit and as Nock we are planning for the Games with volleyball firmly in the picture. That's the confidence we have in this team and we are going to support them fully. We wish you all the best in Cameroon and are looking forward to seeing you in Tokyo," he added.

Malkia Strikers skipper Mercy Moim said the team was determined to seal the sole slot reserved for Africa.

"None of us has ever played in the Olympics so already we are self motivated to qualify. It will be a great milestone to play in the Olympics," Moim reiterated.

"We have never been visited by anyone from Nock even in previous Olympic qualifiers so this means a lot to us. We are very happy that they have considered us this time and promise not to disappoint."

Kioni thanked the government for facilitating the logistics of the team that is set to depart next Friday.

"As a federation we remain grateful to the government for their support. They have walked with this team throughout the year and qualifying for Olympics will be the best way to thank them," said Kioni.

"Nock has also assured us of their support so it's all systems go and I'm sure the girls will depart to Cameroon a confident lot," he added.