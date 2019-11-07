By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Plenty support for ante-post, Deja, who is part of the 23 confirmed runners for Doncaster's November Handicap on Saturday - a race which also features an improving, Collide.

There are concerns about weather being an issue, because rains have intensified this week. Doncaster was forced to cancel last month’s Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy meeting due to waterlogging, although the feature contest was saved and run at Newcastle, making it a first top-level race to be run on surface of synthetic nature, in Britain.

Deja, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbred, has won his last four starts. He was last seen winning easily at Kempton in July.

Ian Williams, who bagged the 1.4 mile contest two years ago with Saunter, runs two very favoured spices - Speed Company and Reshoun.

Collide, who is owned by Khalid Abdullah, will have champion apprentice Cieren Fallon (son of Kieran), helping him along, also airing for the first time since July.

Passion And Glory, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, is the sole entry for Godolphin. Bin Suroor won the £70,000 contest in 2016 with Prize Money, who landed a Group 2 at Meydan four months later.

Advertisement

Jumps trainers are also tawing with success. Paul Nicholls and Alan King are represented by Birds Of Prey and Scarlet Dragon.

Andrew Balding, fresh from success in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle, has big thoughts for Diocletian. The son of Camelot was an emphatic striker at Chester in September. This may not be on Melbourne Cup scales, but it is always a fun race.

Alright Sunshine (Joe Fanning)

Indianapolis (Paul Mulrennan)

Deja (Andrea Atzeni)

Scarlet Dragon (Tom Marquand)

Francis Xavier (Rossa Ryan)

Eddystone Rock (Kieren Fox)

Collide (Cieren Fallon)

Sevenna Star (Gerald Mosse)

Diocletian (David Probert)

Original Choice (Hollie Doyle)

Everything For You (William Buick)

Not So Sleepy (Graham Lee)

Reshoun (Jim Crowley)

Lunar Jet (Jimmy Quinn)

Birds Of Prey (Megan Nicholls)

Speed Company (Ben Curtis)

Garbanzo (Luke Morris)

Jukebox Jive (Sean Davis)

Passion And Glory (David Egan)

Jabbaar (Tom Eaves)

Western Duke (Thore Hammer Hansen)

Melburnian TBC