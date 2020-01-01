Jason’s seeks to promote music with profound messages to help our tattered world.



By DEJA VU

Jason Edward Dunford has never ceased up-grading his evolution since retirement from Olympic swimming schedules.

No doubt it was a gruelling hammering on the body, all that slug-testing correlated with being extra prepared for competition at its 'numero uno' level.

Jason ignited with brother Robert and David, at five years old. They were born to compete with sincerity, which means persistent dedication.

COUNTLESS TROPHIES

Robert branched out into rugby, but David and Jason pursued the rugged world of aquatics. They collected countless trophies in their quest to qualify for Olympics, Common Wealth Games, and, plenty more.

Kenton College in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, was the beginning of all inter-school trials, plus enterprising academia leading to Marlborough College, England.

A state-of-the-art pool helped progress them rapidly to Stanford University, where exceptional swimmers are encouraged to achieve greatness.

At least ten Olympian record-holders emerged from Stanford. It was the late Peter O'Sullivan, who urged Jason to push for dizzier heights.

MUSIC

Never-a-dull-moment since Jason returned to Kenya from California. He is about to be propelled into the international spotlight through the different mediums of music.

Kenya's swimming sensation Jason Dunford receives his best swimmer trophy from Mustapha Larfaow the CANA president during the All Africa Games in Maputo. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

As a classically handsome skilled rapper, Jason has met a multiplicity of players, by sheer coincidence. One thing has led to another. Chic articulate mother, Geraldine, Abraham Block's grand-daughter, founder of Block Hotels, is Tamarind's Marketing Executive. Husband, Martin, is still an accomplished Malabu Surfer, a game adopted by all his family.

It can mean five hours fighting with gigantic waves, scary sea creatures, and, unexpected surprises. But they all love that buzz - keeps them ever young, apart from cycling, hip-hopping - anything with movement.

Between the Olympic curtain being pulled shut, and now, Jason descended into a Master of Business Administration course, where he duly met his lovely wife Lauren.

AUTOMATIC PROCESS

Having sailed skilfully through examinations to join the high-octane corporate world in San Francisco, where rising through the ranks was an automatic process, Jason was dithering whether to stay or not.

Lauren had already become chief of staff to the CEO of her company, but Jason's itchy feet to explore a potentially richer life in his homeland, settled that idea in stone.

Together they devised a Clean Tec Energy Solar which morphed into a software enterprise.

Because Lauren is not strictly Kenyanised yet, Jason has been supporting her in a bid to extend the business into something nothing short of extraordinary.

Considering it will boost climate change into reversing all those miserable side effects, it is a viable project, gaining traction, without much hassle.

Simultaneously, Jason experimented abroad with VLog - a personal website where short videos are posted. He then progressed to an on-line interview show which was 'coolio' personified.

It led to the attendance of conferences and festivals. Honed upon personal branding, Jason formulated a musician's documentary, after listening to a lecture by the famous model, actress, author, TV presenter, and more recently, America's Got Talent host, Tyra Banks.

MUSICAL CAREER

Fast forward slightly to Jason's return to Nairobi. As the BBC was hiring journalists, he connected with Larry Madowo, a particularly famous international media star. Every ebb and flow of his fortunes were raucously amplified when the expansion of a musical career, ate into Jason's psyche.

Of course, he enjoyed being with the BBC, but after an encounter with Edgar Manuel 'Romantico' Vargas Gallegos, Jason was invited to sing on a catchy song called Mbaya.

Friends of Jason will be amazed at his gift to capture lyrics with similar Olympian speed as he does his swimming. Lyrics are leaning towards social awareness of child violence and how the planet has been abused. United Nations could help as well.

Kenya's David Dunford is pictured after competing in the men's 100m freestyle heats during the swimming event at the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 31, 2012. PHOTO | CHRISTOPHE SIMON | AFP

Romantico actually visited Kenya about seven years ago as a missionary, representing Mexico. Learning Swahili and English, seemed second nature to Romantico, so he began mixing these languages with Spanish, creating a unique sound for gengeton beats in collaboration with Producer Rukuz.

Resultant of this song Mbaya, Jason has been nick-named 'Samaki Mukuu' or, 'auspicious fish.' Romantico believes secular music is his 'calling'.

PROMOTING BRANDS

If you think about the famous Despecito melody that hit the world big-time with over three billion views, it can give an idea as to how catchy the new song to be released this month actually is.

Having heard a preview, there is no doubt it will take-off meteorically, God willing always. Then the fun will really begin

Jason himself loves reggae, rock, American hip-hop, Doctor Drey, M&M, and, Snoop Dog.

Father Martin has been instrumentally responsible for promoting bands at Carnivore since forever.

Remember he ran a Carnivore Star Search Talent show in which Jabali Africa won. Jabali gathered steam enough to play in 48 American States, save Alaska and Hawaii.

Jason is on that level. His legacy is to promote music with profound messages to help our tattered world.