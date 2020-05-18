Pau Alto enters French Derby picture

By DEJA VU

After a blistering show of courage, Pao Alto (Maxime Guyon 7-1), dove into the French Derby picture while landing the Group 3 Prix La Force Classic trial.

The son of Intello always travelled happily in midfield. Maxime asked him to quicken as they entered the straight, and it was all over in a jiffy. His third strike of four starts. He is already joining Victor Ludorum for the Prix du Jockey Club, as prime suspects.

Andre Fabre's, Ocean Atlantique, popped for second with Chachnak in third. Mkfancy had no gumption at all, closing down last.



***



William Hill installed Jean-Claude Rouget's filly, Raabilah, as French Oaks favourite following her dominant win in the opening Prix de la Seine.

She heads the market at 5-1, while Betfair and Paddy Power go 8-1 for the big one, following an emphatic four-length win.

Rouget said: "The Prix de Diane will ultimately be the aim but definitely she can run again prior, in a race like the Prix Cleopatre or Prix Saint-Alary.

"She was broken in Dubai and only came to me at the end of March last year, required plenty of chill time. But there is never any need to panic as the meeting at Cagnes offers opportunities.

"She's a classy filly and she showed it today, able to get a lead from Carlos's filly and I was pleased she didn't pull at all after the start."

Magic Attitude(191-1), really blasted her name as a contender, having powered along to snap the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux without murmuring, from Emoji. She boasts a fine pedigree ex Galileo and Margot Did, for Fabrice Chappet's stable.



***

Horseracing in Britain is hopefully tracking a return with an eight-race card on the all-weather at Newcastle, Monday June 1.



The schedule details all races and meetings for the first eight days when the sport resumes, with more action continuing from Newcastle and Kempton on Tuesday.

Kempton will also be in business on Wednesday, where it hosts the rearranged Classic Trial – first Group race since Virus procedures implemented a clamping.

