Bitok, Moim speak after Malkia Strikers seal Olympics return

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

IN YAOUNDE

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok has urged the government to support the team in their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics slated for July 24 to August 9.

Kenya beat Nigeria in straight sets of 25-15, 2521, 25-12 on Thursday at the Palais Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena to seal a return to the Olympics after a 16-year hiatus.

The nine-time African champions amassed 11 points for four matches, one ahead of hosts Cameroon.

Egypt came third with six points, Nigeria was fourth with three points while Botswana was last without a point.

But an emotional Bitok did not mince his words in the post-match presser where he highlighted the struggles his team has had to endure through the preparations phase.

“We all have to be proud of what these girls have achieved under very difficult conditions. We had access to Kasarani for just three weeks and, sometimes, we were even forced to train in the warm-up gymnasium which is worn out and has poor lighting,” Bitok told Nation Sport.

“Why should the government give out the main hall for other activities at the expense of a national team that is going for an important event like Olympics qualifier?” posed Bitok.

POOR PREPARATIONS

Skipper Mercy Moim also weighed in on the nature of their preparations that featured a three-week residential training in Kasarani as well as two friendly matches between Strathmore University men’s team and estate clubs from Githurai Kimbo and Lucky Summer.

“As a team we decided to focus on the task at hand but it has not been an easy ride. Our opponents Egypt and Cameroon had training camps in Brazil and Poland respectively playing quality friendly matches,” said Moim.

“On our side we played against Strathmore University and boys from Githurai and Lucky Summer."

“They are our heroes because at least they helped us prepare. Clearly, you can’t compare us to Egypt and Cameroon,” she added.

Bitok, who is now the third coach to take Kenya to the Olympics after Abdul Muge and Gilbert Ohanya, lamented the lack of financial motivation for his girls ahead of such a big assignment.

“When we beat Cameroon, all their players were crying because they knew they had lost an opportunity to earn around Sh4.5 million each. That is the kind of motivation other countries are giving to their teams."

“Today, the whole country (Kenya) is happy the team will be in Olympics but what do these girls have to show for it?” he posed.

“Cameroon invested more than Sh8 million to host this tournament. It shows how much they are willing to sacrifice to qualify and what it means to them,” he added.

The celebrated coach reflected on their successful African Games campaign in August last year that saw them win gold by beating Cameroon in the final.

Each player in his team took home Sh50,000 after the Sh700,000 token from the government was shared among the 14 players.

The technical bench did not receive a dime.

“This is government policy but we have to be realistic. It is tougher to win gold with a team sport than individual sport. We played five matches in total at African Games and most of these games lasted more than 75 minutes,” he said.

“The entire team gets Sh700,000 to share while in athletics one individual gets a similar amount for himself. We have to change these policies and appreciate our teams better!”

Despite the challenges, Bitok has successfully transformed the team into a winning outfit in under six months since taking over from Shaileen Ramdoo in August last year.

Here in Yaounde, “Malkia Strikers” finished the five-nation tournament unbeaten as they emerged top of the standings.

But Bitok insists Kenya has to change its training methods to realise its potential of being among the top ranked nations in volleyball.

“We are lucky because our players are naturally gifted but talent alone cannot make you among the best.

“Today, Kenya is the best in Africa but other countries are catching up by investing in serious youth programs,” said Bitok.

“We need to have proper preparations for our team to compete in the Olympics. We have to go for a serious training camp and play friendly matches against top nations,” urged the 45-year-old who is yet to be contracted by the government as promised after the African Games.

“Malkia Strikers” are now the third team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the men’s and women’s sevens rugby teams.