Paul Bitok fact-file
Sunday June 9 2019
Name: Paul Bitok Busienei
Date of birth: 5/5/1974
Playing career:
Kenya Posta - 1993-1996
KCB - 1996
Etoile Sportive de Rades, Tunisia - 1997-2000
Zagreb Volleyball Club, Croatia - 2000-2003
KCB - 2004
Coaching Highlights:
2006 - Won the women’s Africa Club Championship with KCB
2011 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Maputo, Mozambique
2012 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-18 Championship
2013 - Qualified Rwanda for the indoor junior men’s team for the Under 19 championship
2014 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-21 Championship
2015 - Rwanda teams ranked first in Africa in senior beach volleyball championship
2015 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Congo Brazzaville
2016 - Qualified the Rwanda senior women’s indoor team for the 2018 Commonwealth games
2018 - Qualified the Rwanda indoor junior women’s team for the World Under-18 championship
2019 - Qualified both the senior men’s and women’s teams for the World Beach Volleyball Championship