Paul Bitok fact-file

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Name: Paul Bitok Busienei

Date of birth: 5/5/1974

Playing career:

Kenya Posta - 1993-1996

KCB - 1996

Etoile Sportive de Rades, Tunisia - 1997-2000

Zagreb Volleyball Club, Croatia - 2000-2003

KCB - 2004

Coaching Highlights:

2006 - Won the women’s Africa Club Championship with KCB

2011 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Maputo, Mozambique

2012 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-18 Championship

2013 - Qualified Rwanda for the indoor junior men’s team for the Under 19 championship

2014 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-21 Championship

2015 - Rwanda teams ranked first in Africa in senior beach volleyball championship

2015 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Congo Brazzaville

2016 - Qualified the Rwanda senior women’s indoor team for the 2018 Commonwealth games

2018 - Qualified the Rwanda indoor junior women’s team for the World Under-18 championship