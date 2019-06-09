alexa Paul Bitok fact-file - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports

Paul Bitok fact-file

Sunday June 9 2019

Rwanda national men's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok gestures during their African Games Zone V Qualifiers match against Uganda on June 5, 2019 at Kasarani Indoor Arena. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Rwanda national men's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok gestures during their African Games Zone V Qualifiers match against Uganda on June 5, 2019 at Kasarani Indoor Arena. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • 2011 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Maputo, Mozambique
  • 2012 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-18 Championship
Advertisement
 
SAMUEL GACHARIRA
By SAMUEL GACHARIRA
More by this Author

Name: Paul Bitok Busienei

Date of birth: 5/5/1974

Playing career:

Kenya Posta - 1993-1996

KCB - 1996

Etoile Sportive de Rades, Tunisia - 1997-2000

Related Stories

Zagreb Volleyball Club, Croatia - 2000-2003

KCB - 2004

Coaching Highlights:

2006 - Won the women’s Africa Club Championship with KCB

2011 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Maputo, Mozambique

2012 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-18 Championship

2013 - Qualified Rwanda for the indoor junior men’s team for the Under 19 championship

2014 - Qualified the Rwanda junior women’s beach volleyball team for the World Under-21 Championship

2015 - Rwanda teams ranked first in Africa in senior beach volleyball championship

2015 - Finished fourth in the All Africa Games with Rwanda men’s senior team in Congo Brazzaville

2016 - Qualified the Rwanda senior women’s indoor team for the 2018 Commonwealth games

2018 - Qualified the Rwanda indoor junior women’s team for the World Under-18 championship

2019 - Qualified both the senior men’s and women’s teams for the World Beach Volleyball Championship

Advertisement