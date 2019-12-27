Paul Bitok to name Malkia Strikers squad

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The national women volleyball team resumed training at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Friday ahead of the upcoming African Olympic qualifiers slated for January 5 to 9 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The squad of 17 were taken through their paces by head coach Paul Bitok who revealed that he will be naming his final squad on Tuesday.

"It's good that we have a full camp on resumption. They are a bit sluggish but that's normal when you are coming from such a break," said Bitok after Friday's training session.

"We don't want complacency to creep in that's why we decided to delay naming the squad but by Tuesday we will have the final list of 14."

Kenya will battle Egypt, rivals Cameroon, Nigeria and Botswana for the sole slot reserved for Africa and Bitok is impressed with the level of preparedness just a week to the tourney.

"There are a few grey areas that we have identified and that's what we are concentrating on. The mood in camp is good and the girls are improving each day," he pointed out.

