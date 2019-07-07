By DEJA VU

After a seamless fusion of neatly packed entrants, word-perfect, Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet), fully meriting his place in the Breeder's Mile line-up, benched past Fast Five and Clothes Horse, bestowing his largesse of former spirit.

The Galloping Geriatrics owners, were reduced to their youthfulness in a minute, compensating for Navy Seal's distinct shortage of oomph factor in Never Land. Remember this is a direct follow up to Kenana Farm Annual Yearling Sales, held Saturday on the manicured Parade Ring. It went encouragingly well, under sharp auctioneering skills of Tom Tom Fraser.

Piece of Cake and Tainted Love caused proceedings to be a tad more lively, as they dead-heated in the Turkwel George Handicap. Slowly surely, many spectators descended upon Ngong, fearing the end of season is nigh.

How kind of the Jockey Club to consecutively honour our late Micky and Paddy, with Trophy features. Go Pro stole the Paddy Migdoll Sprint, for Joe Muya and D. Mahinda. Forewarned brushed aside stable companion, Ione, for Wakini Ndegwa in the Micky Migdoll Mile. Both events were heralded with photo-finishes.



NGONG RESULTS

12.40 pm - First Race - The Breeders' Mile Thomas Dewar Trophy



1. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet) The Sheikh-J'adore



2. Fast Five (Patrick Mugai)



3. Clothes Horse (Lesley Sercombe)



4. Harbour Bay (James Muhindi)



Distance: 2.4/1/1/8. Time: 1:40:5/10 secs. Favourite: Clothes Horse 9-4. Runners: 5



Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



1.20 pm - Second Race - Turkwel George Handicap (2,060m)



1. Tainted Love (Daniel Tanui)



1. Piece of Cake (Lesley Sercombe)



3. La Cha Cha (Josphat Kutiang)

Distance: Dead-heat/1/3.5/0.75. Time: 2:13:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winners . Runners: 7



Owned by Chuck and Maralynn Bengough. Trainer Maralynn Bengough



Owned by David Ansell, D. Schneider, and, D. Pleitz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



1.55 pm - Third Race - The Paddy Migdoll Trophy (1,200m)



1. Go Pro (Josphat Kultiang) Just as Well-Protique



2. The Bar (James Muhindi)



3. Romeo Foxtrot (Michael Micino)



4. Tenacious (Patrick Mungai)



Distance: neck/2.75/head/6. Time: 1:13:00 Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6



Owned by Joe Muya and D. Mahinda. Trainer Joe Muya



2.30 pm - Fourth Race - The Micky Migdoll Mile



1. Forewarned (Josphat Kultiang) Secret War-Spoonerism



2. Ione (Joseph Mutevu)



3. Bulawayo (Michael Kiilu)



4. Party in the Park (James Muhindi)



Distance: 1.4/neck/half/short-head. Time: 1:45:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6



Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa



3.10 pm - Fifth Race - Lugard Falls Handicap (1,800m)



1. Bestow (Patrick Mungai)



2. Miss Zuri (Michael Micino)



3. Flamboyant (Joseph Mutevu)



Distance: head/1.4/2.5. Time: 1:55:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 7



Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa



3.45 pm - Sixth Race - Hell's Gate Handicap (1,400m)



1. Unforgettable (James Muhindi)



2. Grace O'Mally (Joseph Mutevu)



3. My Sam (Patrick Mungai)



Distance: 2.75/4.5/neck/0.75. Time: 1:27:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8



Owned by Captain Sumow and J. Ratcliff. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya



4.20 pm - Seventh Race - Mzima Springs Maiden (1,000m)



1. Sir Judson (James Muhindi)



2. Gwen (Richard Kibet)

3. Respectable (Patrick Mungai)



Quickfoot withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Angel's Voice withdrawn at the start



Distance: 4.5/2.75/3.75/8. Time: 1:04:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5



Owned by Steyn and Bennet. Trainer Stewart McCann flying solo

