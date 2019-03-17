Prisons, Pipeline win opening games in Egypt

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Kenyan clubs are enjoying an impressive start at the 30th edition of the Women's African club volleyball championship at the Ahly Hall in Cairo, Egypt.

On Sunday, Kenya Volleyball Federation women league champions Kenya Prisons put aside their off-the-court challenges to easily beat Cote d'Ivoire's Asec 3-0 (25-12,25-13,25-8).

In another result, 55 minutes is all Kenya Pipeline needed to defeat Rwanda Revenue Authority 3-0(25-19,25-19,25-15) in a Pool C match.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the match, Pipeline coach Margaret Indakhala - herself a two time champion in this competition - praised her charges following this result, stating the youth and experience mix has jelled well on the day.

Indakhala adds that whereas the exit of seven of her dependable players to rivals KCB last December has slowed down the team's progress, their replacements, in the frame of youthful setter Esther Mutinda, left attacker Sharon Chepchumba and centre player Gladys Ekaru, all from Kwanthanze High School are looking able replacements.

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their match against Cote d'Ivoire's Asec during the African club volleyball championship at the Ahly Hall in Cairo, Egypt on March 17, 2019. PHOTO | CAVB |

"At first, it was gloom but now, there is light at the end of the tunnel and in a few weeks time we will not be missing those who left", said Indakala.

Buoyed by that result over the Rwandan tax collectors, Pipeline captain Trizah Atuka is meanwhile predicting a podium finish.

"We have prepared well for this tournament and I see no reason why we shouldn't sail through all the way to the medal bracket", she said, ahead of the team's remaining group games against FAP of Cameroon and Egypt's Shooting.

Atuka predicts a formidable opposition from both FAP of Cameroon and Shooting of Egypt. She says come what may, they must surmount the opposition.

"FAP has a very strong defence and that is what we are working on how to dismantle. Otherwise for Shooting, the usual hard ball would suffice", she added.

Meanwhile, KCB made it a hat-trick of wins for Kenyan sides, trouncing Congo's DGSP 3-0(25-14,25-12,25-17) on Saturday.