Prisons dispatch Rukinzo, set up Smouha showdown

Kenya Prisons will face Egyptian giants Smouha in the quarter-finals of the men's Africa Club Volleyball Championships on Monday.

The Kenyan warders eased into the last eight with a dominant 3-0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-21) win over Burundi's Rukinzo in their last Pool C match at the Al Ahly Sports Complex on Saturday.

Prisons finished second in Pool C behind Al Swehly of Libya and will now battle the Egyptian side, who topped Pool B, for a place in the last four on Monday at the same venue.

Coached by David Lung'aho, Prisons had on Friday hit Congo's VC Espoir 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17) to set ensure they are a win away from the quarter-finals of the annual competition.

The Kenyan warders had on Wednesday night hit Cameroon's FAP 3-2 (15-25,25-15,15-25,25-17,15-8) in their third match of this annual competition at the same venue.

The other Kenyan representatives in the event, General Service Unit (GSU) dispatched University of Zimbabwe 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-18) on Friday to secure their second win in the competition but the victory was not enough as Libya's Asaria and Uganda's Nemo Stars got the tickets to the last eight from Pool D.

