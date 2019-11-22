Prisons down rivals Pipeline in play-offs opener

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Champions Kenya Prisons women’s team reigned supreme against local nemesis Kenya Pipeline 3-0 (25-19,25-23, 25- 13) to get their title defence on high as the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs served off at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on Friday

Both sides paraded star-studded line ups with Prisons giving starts to Mercy Moim, Joy Lusenaka, Edith Wisa, Brackcides Agala, Joan Jelagat, who is returning from maternity leave, left handed Emmaculate Chemutai and Libero Elizabeth Wanyama.

Pipeline on other hand lined up Africa best attacker Sharon Chepchumba, Ruth Jepngetich, Rose Magoi, Naomi Too, cast rising Gladys Ekaru, Gaudencia Makokha and libero Agrippina Kundu.

It was give and take in the early stages of play of the first set, but it was Prisons who squeezed leads in both the 1st and 2nd Technical Time Outs (TTO) with 8-6 and 16-13 scores respectively.

Pipeline coach Margaret Indakala made double substitutions resting Magoi and Makokha for celebrity setter Jannet Wanja and Esther Wangeci, but they still trailed 18-16.

Powered by left attacker Moim, Chemtai and Lusenaka, Prisons extended their lead to 20-16 and 23-17, before running away with the set 25-19.

In the second set, Prisons once again took a 5-3 lead thanks to watertight blocks from Jelagat and Chemtai, before Wanja, Chepchumba and Too earned points to overtake them 8-7 at the 1st TTO.

Pipeline held onto to slim 12-11 and 16-15 leads at the 2nd TTO as Prisons looked disjointed.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa then rested setter Lusenaka for Herman Kipyegon, but they still trailed 21-19.

The match was stopped for a few minutes as Pipeline captain Too, who is holding brief for injured Triza Atuka, was stretched off the court after a suffering a knee injury having collided with an opponent.

Upcoming Betty Sifuna was fielded in her place as Pipeline surrendered the lead 21-23, before losing the set 23-25.

Pipeline, who were cheered on by former internationals Wanja Kanyi and Esther Enane, were out of sorts as they trailed in both technical times out of the third set 8-4 and 16-7.