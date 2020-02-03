Prisons keep faith in title-winning squad

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenya Prisons have kept faith in the squad that won the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league title last year ahead of the new season that serves off on February 14 at Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri County.

Prisons have not signed new players despite losing influential duo of middle blocker Edith Wisa and Mercy Moim to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Coach Josp Barasa said there is no cause for alarm as they have enough cover for the pair.

"The players have been loading for the past two weeks and we began ball work today. Luckily majority of the players were away for national team duty both indoor and beach volleyball so they are in competition mood," said Barasa on Monday after their morning training session at Nairobi West grounds.

“While the departure of Moim and Wisa may seem as blow, I take the challenge to some of the players that have played second fiddle to the two among them Pamela Maisaisai, Shyrine Jepkemboi as well as Lorine Chebet who is currently undergoing training at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru,” he added.

Barasa said they intend to start the league campaign on high with victory against Ashton and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the opening leg.

Advertisement

“Our focus is to win the two ties and plan from there. Starting the season on a positive note gives you a clear indication of how the season will pan out and we are therefore doing everything we can to ensure we retain the title at the end of the season,” said Barasa.

Barasa said they are keen to leave a mark during the African Clubs Championship set for April 1 to 11 in Cairo, Egypt after their participation in the last edition was unceremoniously cut short.

Prisons, who last won the continental tourney in 2013 after beating GS Petroliers of Algeria 3-2 in Madagascar, were forced to return back home for allegedly leaving the country without the consent of sponsors, State Department for Correctional Services who had neither financed nor cleared the trip.

“After the league matches, we will turn our focus to the clubs championship. Last year, the trip was cut short although we had not qualified for the quarter-finals. But this time around we are keen to go all the way,” said Barasa who doubles up as the national women's team assistant coach.